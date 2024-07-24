As part of the family of Wellness programsnow we tell you about Violet Wellbeing Carda program aimed at improving the income of Female heads of household aged 18 to 64 in a vulnerable situation.

This one to theFinancial support of 2,600 pesos every two months seeks to alleviate basic needs and provide access to educational opportunities for their children. To be eligible, they must meet certain requirements:

– Be between 18 and 64 years old

– Have a valid official identification (INE) with address in Baja California

– Have CURP

– Have an income of less than 13,000 pesos per month

– Present proof of address (not older than 3 months)

– Birth certificate of dependents under 21 years of age

– Proof of studies for dependents under 21 years of age (certificate, report card, registration receipt, etc.)

Registration for this program is already underway. In the delegations of Rosarito, Tecate, San Felipe and San Quintin, Baja California, will end on July 26. While for Mexicali, Tijuana and Ensenada, will be available from July 1 to 26.

This program is part of the government’s efforts to strengthen the economic security of women in precarious situations by offering direct financial support and fostering the academic development of their children.