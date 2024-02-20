In the panorama of the Programs for the Welfare of the Government of the Fourth Transformation, highlights 'Production for Wellbeing', an initiative that aims to encourage small or medium-scale farm workers through direct financial support.

Among the various aspects of this program, there is a key aspect that could make the difference: access to the program Fertilizers for Wellbeing in 2024with support of up to 24 thousand pesos if you meet a series of requirements.

Its primary objective is to contribute to Mexico's food self-sufficiency, especially benefiting producers of grains such as corn, beans, bread-making wheat, rice, as well as amaranth, chia, sugar cane, coffee, cocoa, cactus or honey.

The supports, which range between $6,200 and $24,000 per beneficiarythey turned themselves in annuallyand its access is based on the budget provision and specific calls.

Access to Fertilizers for Wellbeing in 2024

A novelty for the year 2024 is that beneficiaries of priority crops will be able to directly access the Fertilizers for Wellbeing program.

This new component promises to be a catalyst to optimize agricultural production and maximize yields, directly benefiting those who participate in Production for Wellbeing.

As part of a comprehensive approach, The program seeks to ensure that at least 28% of the beneficiaries are womenpromoting equal opportunities.

In addition, it is prioritized that 45% of the beneficiaries be located in municipalities with an indigenous population, thus strengthening social inclusion.

Requirements and eligibility criteria

To access these benefits, it is necessary to meet these requirements:

– Be a natural person.

– Be registered in the Register of Producers of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

– Agree to comply with all applicable legal provisions.

– Not be included in the “Directory of natural or legal persons who lose their right to receive incentives from the AGRICULTURE Programs” maintained by the Administration and Finance Unit of the Secretariat or provide information that is not true or reliable that prevents the physical or documentary verification of the product object of the support.

– Be part of the agricultural producing population in accordance with the strategic attention area and priority crops, which are published in the call.

– Prove legal possession of the property.

– Valid official identification (INE, passport, military service record, professional ID).

– CURP.

– Proof of address of the applicant.

Application process in 2024

If you were already a beneficiary of the Fertilizers for Wellbeing program in 2023, simply wait for the publication of the call on the page of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and confirm your interest.

If you have not been a beneficiary in 2023, wait for the publication of the call, go to the corresponding window, meet the specified requirements and register in accordance with the budgetary provision and the technical committee.

The request for support and the presentation of documents do not automatically guarantee the granting of money, so interested parties are urged to pay attention to the procedures established in the official calls.