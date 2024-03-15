In an effort to address the pressing needs of women in situations of poverty and lack of access to social security, the social program emerges “Women with Wellbeing” that offers financial support 2,500 pesos every two months.

Specifically designed for women between 18 and 64 years of age in the State of Mexico by the Mexican Welfare Secretariat, this project seeks to be a vital support that allows them to cover their basic needs and access essential services for their well-being.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Wellbeing from 18 to 64 years: Earn 2,500 pesos with this program

The heart of this program is its financial support, a sum of $2,500.00 MXN (two thousand five hundred pesos) that is granted bimonthly, as long as there is authorized budget availability.

What are the requirements of Women with Wellbeing?

Participation in the program is open to all women who meet certain criteria. These include reside in the State of Mexico, be a woman and be between 18 and 64 years old, demonstrate poverty and lack of access to social security, and not be a beneficiary of other government programs that provide monetary support.

Wellbeing from 18 to 64 years: Earn 2,500 pesos with this program

How to register for Women with Wellbeing?

The application is made online through the official website of the programwhere the required data must be completed and add email and cell phone number same ones that will be used for official contacts of the program.

Once the application is approved, a Folio number which will be key for future consultations and monitoring of the process. If the application is approved, you will receive an email and text message with details about in-person registration.

In that step, the documentation and information provided will be verified. If everything is in order, you will be informed about the delivery of the “Women with Wellbeing” card, through which the economic benefits will be received.

Do you have problems or doubts?

For any assistance necessary during the process, you can contact the service number: 5593701223.