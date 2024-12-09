Back in 1984, a renowned journalist took stock of the first years of the socialist government. It would be a considerable error for the left, Pedro Altares said in his analysis, “to confuse the reform of society with the mere modernization and better lubrication of a machine to which not a single new part is added.” The phrase is just as poignant, just as powerful, 30 years later. Because that is the objective by which a company should always be measured. progressive aspiration government: being able to shape those new pieces that change the course of things, being able to deploy an agenda of true social transformation.

Shortly after completing one year of the legislature, I firmly believe that 2024 will not go down in the political history of the country due to the noise and parliamentary fury, nor due to the incendiary insults, nor due to the exaggerated serials that fill the covers and the hours of social gatherings. . This year will always refer to pain suffered by Valencia and meaning in the entire country, and to the political responsibilities that will become unappealable over time. 2024 will also refer to the Constitution, this time not as an icon or as a throwing weapon, but because something that seemed impossible was finally achieved: the social reform of the constitutional text.

It is not a symbolic question, as much as symbols matter. The change of article 49which enshrines the right to autonomy of people with disabilities, is an achievement of social mobilization and a mandate that must now be translated into public policies, as we are going to do with the reform of the Disability and Dependency Lawsready for processing. It is also a reminder, a reinforcement of the social function of the State – Spain as a social and democratic state of law-so many times postponed, so many times sidelined in the reflections and approaches on the deficits and contradictions that affect the 1978 Constitution and the historical construction of the State.

It is there, in the deepening of the social State, in the construction of a welfare State for the 21st century, where the question about the new pieces that this Government must contribute to improve life in the country makes sense. No one is unaware of the complexities that surround this task: parliamentary, political, continental, global. The decisiveness and value of political action is always determined by the context in which it occurs, it is evident. But it is also true that a brave political action is what transforms that context, displaces it, improves it, opens up possibilities where there were none.

Intervene in the housing market, reduce inequalities, make a fairer and more democratic distribution of time and wealth, improve the social protection network. They are not abstract principles: it is capping rents, prohibiting the speculative purchase of housing in stressed areas, pursuing fraudulent business models such as illegal tourist apartments. It is a universal child-rearing benefit, a more progressive tax system, with higher taxes for multinationals and large fortunes. It is reducing the working day without reducing the salary, extending birth leave, paying parental leave. It’s a new model for the dependency systemwith more resources, better benefits and more decent working conditions. They are the objectives that we defended in last year’s elections and those that guide our political action every day in the Government coalition. These are the priorities that we will defend in the budget negotiations. They will also be the measure of our achievements and failures.

It is not lost on anyone that in this difficult year the pace has been slower than desirable. This increases the importance of the immediate future: approve budgets that achieve those objectives in an immediate improvement of the living conditions of the working majorities in Spain. But that also highlights what has been achieved despite all the difficulties. This year the SMI has increased by 5%, pensions have increased by 3.8%, non-contributory benefits by 6.9%, minimum income coverage has improved, inequality and the gender wage gap have been reduced . Spain has adopted a pioneering regulation for domestic workers; also a Wallet Card system to dignify the provision of basic material assistance in which more than 55,000 families already participate, who shop at the supermarket normally instead of standing in line to receive a bag of food.

We have approved a strategy worth 1.3 billion to transform the dependency system so that people can stay at home longer, with better support and more local services instead of large residences. We have approved the reform of article 49, the ELA law or the first part of the tax reform that the country needsand soon I trust that the same will happen with the Family Law and the Disability and Dependency Laws. A week ago, we adopted sanctions worth 179 million euros against five low-cost airlines for abusive practices such as charging for hand luggage or selecting seats next to children and people in a situation of dependency. With the same determination – that no economic actor, no matter how large or powerful, can make the violation of rights a business model – we are investigating abusive practices in sectors such as housing, food or electronic commerce.

I cite only some of the steps we have taken for these two reasons: because they are valuable and also because they are insufficient. Because the new parts What this country needs are yet to come and will require political initiative, yes, but also social strength, pressure and enough drive so that they are not diminished or obstructed along the way. Because what is in dispute is not the stability of the Government nor the interest of one political actor or another. Because the construction of the social State, of that horizon of shared prosperity, freedom and social justice, is the only alternative to the violent, unequal and unjust world that grows by the moment and surrounds us like a threat. I think there are plenty of reasons to fight this fight. Also to win it.