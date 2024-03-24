Crocus owner Agalarov: the number plate of the terrorists’ car was determined using cameras

The owner of Crocus City Hall, Araz Agalarov, commented for the first time on the terrorist attack that took place in the concert hall. He called the incident a terrible tragedy, spoke about the actions of the guards and revealed details about catching the criminals.

According to him, the terrorists’ car number and escape routes were determined using CCTV cameras installed as part of the complex’s security system.

Agalarov noted that the room where the information recorded on the devices was stored could have burned down, but employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, with the assistance of representatives of the concert venue, prevented the fire.

We directed the Ministry of Emergency Situations and they prevented the fire in this room and saved the information. Using this information, we were able to determine the escape routes and the number of the car that was being chased.

The owner of Crocus City Hall spoke about the movement of terrorists in the concert hall

As Agalarov reported, the terrorists entered the concert hall not through the door, but through the window of the neighboring exhibition center. “With machine guns at the ready. They started shooting at everything they saw. For all the people, for the guards,” he said.

The owner of Crocus added that what happened is inexplicable from the point of view of universal human values. “A terrible tragedy occurred and it has already been said that nothing like this has happened in the last 20 years,” he emphasized.

Agalarov assessed the work of the Crocus fire extinguishing and security systems

According to the owner of the concert hall, the terrorists wanted not only to kill as many people as possible with weapons, but also to destroy the building itself so that its other visitors would burn to death. To do this, everything around was doused with kerosene and gasoline.

Frame: Russian Investigative Committee / Reuters

Agalarov said that the concert hall actually no longer exists; absolutely everything there burned down. However, the fire extinguishing systems worked properly, as usual. They were able to contain the fire for several hours to such a level that the room remained intact. Thanks to their work, most people managed to escape from the building engulfed in fire alive.

Because, you understand, 6 thousand people, they cannot leave the hall in 2-3 minutes. Moreover, terrorists shot people leaving at almost all exits Araz AgalarovOwner of Crocus City

Also the owner of Crocus City Hall spoke out about the actions of security during a terrorist attack. According to him, no security service will be able to resist terrorists armed with machine guns.

“In any place, if people in camouflage get out of a car with four Kalashnikovs and start shooting everyone (…) several clips were found, in my opinion, 600 cartridges, then you have to be aware that there is no security service (… ) this military operation was, in fact, carried out by saboteurs. “Well, what can the security service do,” he said.

Photo: Vyacheslav Prokofiev / TASS

The honorary president of the International Association of Veterans of the Alpha anti-terror unit, Sergei Goncharov, agreed with Agalarov. According to him, the Crocus guards, who had only traumatic weapons, could not resist an organized armed attack. “What could the guards do? They are good guys, they know their job, but they are completely powerless against a machine gun or Saiga,” explained Goncharov.

The Prosecutor General's Office checked the activities of the private security company employees guarding Crocus City Hall and found no violations. In addition, a source close to the department added, the law does not require armed guards to be present at such public events. It follows from this that the guards were not required to have firearms.