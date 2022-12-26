Mexico.- In the December season, particularly before Christmas It is common for traditional posadas to be held in Mexico, which in some arenas have the objective of carrying out gift exchanges between friends.

Although this exchange of gifts between friends is usually subject to an established value for the gift, sometimes the free choice of the gift can generate unusual and funny situations.

The above was just what happened to a cGirl identified as Stacy, who received a rooster as an exchange gift which he had to accept and has become a headache.

The video of Stacy’s first moments with her new pet was shared by the user of TikTok (@jousinpalabox), who described in a mocking tone that the girl, “loved her exchange gift”.

In the recording you can see the girl mentioned that, after thinking about it a bit, perhaps having a pet rooster is not so bad.

“It’s late to assimilate what the c#ck, I’m going to do with a rooster, it’s also late to assimilate how far you can go… But well, this thing is here, let’s see what my life turns out with him,” the girl mentioned.

As the girl mentioned in the towns, the idea of ​​a rooster as an exchange gift arose after she jokingly shared a tiktok where young people give away a farm animal in an exchange, because she did not want to receive a cup of present.

In other videos, Stacy shows that from the first moment the rooster was a headache, since during the early morning it began to cluck and make a mess in her room, however, the young woman was very convinced that she wanted to take care of the animal.