Anyone who can regularly be found in the kitchen knows: cutting onions can cause tears. Especially for people with sensitive eyes. Sulfur is released during the cutting of onions. This gas is attracted to the moisture in your eyes and causes your eyes to water.

Of course there are the classic tricks like holding your peeled onion under a stream of cold water before slicing it or wearing sunglasses while slicing. But that usually doesn’t completely solve the problem.

Now there are onions that won’t make you cry at all. The so-called ‘sunions’ are the result of more than thirty years of research by two large American companies that have been growing onions for decades. The makers indicate that sunions are not genetically modified, but bred through an all-natural crossing program. ‘Sunions’ are billed as ‘America’s first-ever tearless sweet onion’ with a ‘consistently mild and crunchy’ texture. According to the website ‘certified as tearless by both BASF (the world’s largest multinational chemical company) and the Sensory Evaluation Center at Ohio State University’.

“We understand how attractive tearless onions are for our customers. That’s why we’re excited to offer Sunions in select stores and through our website“, says Paul Bidwell, manager of Waitrose, the British supermarket chain where the onions will be for sale from January 18. You can already buy sunions in the United States. When asked whether the onions will soon also be for sale in the Netherlands, the company has not received a response at the time of publishing this article.

As long as the new onions are not available yet, you can use this trick:



