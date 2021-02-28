We didn’t catch anyone by surprise, but we will see Kena: Bridge of Spirits on Xbox, since the PlayStation itself has confirmed that it is a temporary exclusive on consoles. In fact, already ahead of its launch in August, the game can also be obtained on PC, in addition to PS4 and PS5. The New Study Game Ember Lab It is inspired by many other games such as Horizon: Zero Dawn, Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Ori: And the Blind Forest, but it has a unique touch that only a studio specialized in the world of 3D animation could give it.

Definitely, Kena: Bridge of Spirits is one of the best-looking games this 2021 and it would be a shame if we Xbox players missed this beautiful game. As we have seen in the last trailer released in the past State of Play for PS5, a disclaimer warned that Kena: Bridge of Spirits was a temporary exclusive on console, opening the door to its exit on other platforms such as Xbox or Nintendo Switch, in addition, in the same video it is also made known that Kena: Bridge of Spirits is 100% owned by Ember Lab, so neither the game nor the studio is tied to Sony, allowing its creators to release the game wherever they want.

Will we see Kena: Bridge of Spirits on Xbox? Everything points to it

The temporary exclusives are being a common practice on the part of PS5, in fact a few months ago we collected in an article all the temporary PS5 exclusives that will come to Xbox, also including Kena in that list. In case there was any doubt, this recent information confirms that we can expect to play Kena: Bridge of Spirits on Xbox.

Games like Deathloop, Ghostwire Tokyo, Kena himself: Bridge of Spirits, Stray or the mysterious Project Athia will arrive at some point on Xbox, being exclusive games for a few months on PlayStation, a measure that we understand as Sony’s response to Xbox’s purchase of studios.