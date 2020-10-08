The NN Valencia WR Day showed that the City of Running is not only on asphalt but also on tartan. Valencia hosted its first elite track event and put its organizational capacity to the test in times of pandemic. Valencia is immersed in the preparation of the Valencia Trinidad Alfonso EDP Marathon and Half on December 6 And after what happened in London, a name is on the lips of many: Bekele. “Their manager is here, we will talk to them, we have a very good squad, but we will see if Bekele wants to come to Valencia,” said Paco Borao, president of the SD Correcaminos.

Juan Roig, president of the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation, supporter of the Valencia Ciudad del Running platform, He was happy for the two world records achieved last night in Valencia. “We are living in difficult times and it is nice to be able to give joy to people.” The businessman, regarding the challenges of the Valencia Trinidad Alfonso EDP Marathon, was clear: “I think this is the year to go for the world record … but now I just wish it doesn’t rain on December 6.”