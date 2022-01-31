After talking for a while, about an hour or so, this naturally came out: “Well, then I’ll see you tomorrow.” The man pushed back his chair and walked out of the cafe. Yes, that’s possible again. But the greater miracle was that ‘see you tomorrow’. We didn’t make an appointment, and then that self-evident ‘tomorrow’, seeing each other again. I get satisfaction from that.

Because we are in the Roman Catholic Church on Sundays. We still have to register first, as a after-effect of the corona measures, but next week we will walk in on spec, provided that with no more than a hundred.

That man and I are two of the 153,000 Catholics who attend church every week. I know thanks Fidelitywho charted the numbers. I think that’s little. When I decided a few years ago to call myself Catholic again and act accordingly, I thought I’d join the unsorted, everyday life. I’m not sitting there as a gay man or as an ethnically mixed man or a liberal, but as a believer. General: katholikos (ancient Greek).

But the thing is, we, the man and I, in addition to a lot of other things, are both gay. And yet go to that church that doesn’t excel at bringing in our kind of sheep. To put it prudently.

The documentary Out in Churchbroadcast last week on the German channel ARD, tells of all those gay women and men who perform services for the Roman Catholic Church and who could lose their jobs because of this confession.

I used to think: what do you do as a gay man at that club? The club that doesn’t want you.

But in my church, the Amsterdam Nicholas Basilica, I hardly notice this unwillingness. Besides, we don’t live by being gay alone. Or being heterosexual, female or black. I’m looking for ‘katholikos’, for ‘the general’. That we live, that we die. That we lose loved ones to death. That I myself will die.

You sometimes think about that, and now the fact that the general Christian, in my case the Catholic faith, provides the best for my taste.

Strangely enough, they never got any further about gays than what neurologists came up with in the 19th century. Maybe because before that time gay people didn’t exist (read also: Michel Foucault). The again general doctrine of original sin now seems to be specific to the homosexual.

We’ll see each other in church tomorrow… And when will the church meet itself?

There’s all that beautiful, papal word: aggiornamento. Bring to the day.

It remains a good idea.

