It’s Africa day with the victories of South Sudan, Cape Verde and the Ivory Coast. But even that of the big slaves is now one step away, predictably, from the second phase of the 2023 World Cup. Serbia easily surpasses Puerto Rico, even Slovenia with full points after the success over Georgia. Finally the qualifiers: Scariolo’s Spain gets rid of Brazil, while the USA defeat Greece without problems (read here 109-81).

Groups B and C — In Group B, South Sudan’s historic victory against China (89-69), led by Carlik Jones (21 points), but the offensive performance that also sends Kuany, Omot, Shayok and Deng into double figures is excellent. The Africans still remain in the running for the second phase and on the final day they will face Serbia who ruled Puerto Rico 94-77. Game already over in the first half (57-27): top scorer Jovic and leader Bogdanovic with 17 points, double-double for Milutinov (12 points + 15 rebounds) and 9 points also for the new Virtussino Dobric. In Group C, the dominance of Team USA stands out, getting rid of Greece. In the other match, New Zealand needs extra time to beat Jordan (95-87), but in everyone’s eyes remains the spectacular performance of the “Jordanian” Hollis-Jefferson, author of 39 points and plays at Kobe (amazing as well physical resemblance), including the 4-point play that sends the game into overtime. On the last day Greece-New Zealand is worth going through. See also Carrera Cup Italy | In Vallelunga there is a big hunt for the "Lion"

Groups F and G — In Group F there is another historic first time and it is that of Cape Verde who beat Venezuela 81-75 and remain in the running for the second phase. With Tavares, the totem of Real Madrid, limited in points (6) but not in rebounds (14), the former Trento Gomes (22), Will Tavares (20) and Almeida (18) will take care of it. Slovenia instead gets rid of Georgia extending in the last quarter up to +22 and closing 88-67. Usual show by Doncic who prints 34 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists. In Group G, the Ivory Coast beat Iran 71-69 thanks to three free throws from Diabate and now everything will be played out on the last day against Brazil. Among the Ivorians, Zouzoua’s 17 points stand out. Spain tamed Brazil by triggering the turbo in the last quarter (32-19 partial) with an eloquent 96-78. Santiago Aldama signs 15 points, 14 for Willy Hernangomez, 13 for Nunez and 11 for Alberto Diaz. See also Scaloni broke the post-coronation silence and pointed out who is the best in history for him: Maradona or Messi?

