Mazatlán.- At the national level, the rate of violence in the Mexican inhabitants continues to increase, for this reason, tourists fear, since insecurity is the order of the day, however, one of the most popular destinations is MazatlanSinaloa, as this story shows that foreigners came to the Aztec country, but they did not take a pleasant experience.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the ‘@werillorecordszz’ account released a video titled, “The gringos in Mazatlán are very pissed off by so much insecurity.”

Carlos Quintero, when trying to prank the tourist, was filled with negative, strong comments criticssince he took a bad anecdote.

Mazatlán offers great attractions, including sculptures, walkways, boutiques, restaurants, beaches, boardwalk, gastronomy diversity, aquatics and hotels, therefore, it is the favorite destination of many, for its great variety.

However, the protagonists of the clip lived a bad joke, since the creator of the content showed a young woman who was talking on the phone and He pretended that he was going to rob a man.

Although he did it playing, that did not prevent the annoyance among Internet users, since the man was seen frightened by the woman’s action, since he was walking calmly.

In the comment box you can read: “Don’t be like that with tourists”, “even I was scared”, “Why is this in our country and we don’t want it in the United States”, “I hope they told you that there is a camera hidden”.