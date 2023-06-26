FromMartina Lippl close

Spain has been suffering from an extreme heat wave for days. After a tropical night, the worst day is coming.

Madrid – Spain is officially hit by the first heat wave in the summer of 2023 – at the end of June. Now the Spanish weather service Aemet has issued a red alert for some parts of the country. “We are on an episode of #OlaDeCalor. It is the first summer of 2023 and arrives in June. It will likely reach 44°C over the course of its course,” Aemet tweeted. The 40-degree mark was already broken last week. Now the weather is getting worse.

Heat wave in Spain: The worst day is imminent – the weather service warns of life-threatening heat

39 to 42 degrees Celsius are now expected on Monday (June 26) in central and southern Spain. Red alert and “extreme danger” prevails in the regions of Cordoba and Seville – temperatures of up to 44 °C are threatened. “Extreme caution!” writes the Spanish weather service.

Heat wave in Spain before its peak: red alert – weather service warns of 44 degrees Celsius in Seville (symbolic photo). © María José López/dpa

The popular holiday destination has been reporting record values ​​since Friday. Even the nights were extremely hot, it hardly cools down, reports the Spanish newspaper El País. Temperatures of around 25 degrees Celsius were measured in Almería, Barcelona, ​​​​​​Cádiz, Málaga and Seville. In Seville it was still 28.7 degrees Celsius in some places at four in the morning. In the center of Madrid, the values ​​were 22.4 degrees Celsius.

Record values ​​​​in the holiday destination Spain: “Working outdoors is prohibited from 1 p.m.”

Now the peak of the heat wave seems to be imminent. There doesn’t seem to be an end in sight. A spokesman for the Spanish weather service said El País: On Tuesday and Wednesday there will be “hardly any temperature fluctuations”, if any “slight fluctuations of one to two degrees”. Central and southern Spain would continue to suffer from very intense heat. Temperatures could only drop on Thursday. Probably more in the north, where there could also be some rain.

Because of the extreme heat, all outdoor work is prohibited on Monday from 1 p.m., reports costanachrichten.com. In the provinces of Seville and Córdoba, sports or spending time outdoors is strongly discouraged. Elderly people and children should drink enough water, stay in the shade or at home. Animals or people should not be left in the car even for a minute. The heat is deadly, the Aemet warns.

26/06 09:01 #AEMET #FMA level naranja por temp. max para hoy en Andalucía, Extremadura, Cast-La Mancha y Comun. madrid . . Imagen en vigor a las 09:01 (tabla actualizada haciendo CLIC EN LA IMAGEN), or visite https://t.co/aIJV7DDYto https://t.co/PpQzssEh3J — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) June 26, 2023

First heat waves in June 2023 – weather experts are alarmed

June heat waves have become more frequent in Spain in recent years, reports Aemet. The Spanish weather service refers to data on heat waves in June recorded since 1975:

With this current heat wave, there have been seven waves in June since 2011.

In the years 1975 to 2010 there were only five, three of them in the 21st century.

“Converted to hot days, there were an average of 2.8 days in June between 2011 and 2022; while between 1975 and 2010 it averaged 0.7 days,” shares Aemet. And further: “Therefore, the number of days under a heat wave in June is four times higher in the last twelve years than in previous years.”

Spain has been suffering from an extreme drought for months. Then extreme storms with heavy rain caused chaos and flooding.