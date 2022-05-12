Legal Adviser, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, confirmed that the Personal Status Law in the UAE guarantees foreign parents residing in the country the right to file an alimony suit against their male children, even if they do not have a home or place of residence in the country.

Al-Sharif presented, in a video episode broadcast by “Emirates Today”, through its platforms on social media, to shed light on the Personal Status Law, the story of two elderly Arab parents, whose children residing abroad refuse to spend on them.

The father said that “a Syrian 73-year-old is unable to work, his wife is 67 years old, and they have three sons, the eldest is an engineer, 46 years old, the second is a doctor, 44 years old, and the third is an accountant, 39 years old. They live and work in Canada and their affairs are very good.”

He added, “After the security situation in Syria worsened several years ago, our children brought us to reside in the UAE, and bought us a small studio, which they wrote in my wife and I name, and they refused to travel to reside and live with them in Canada, perhaps for reasons related to their wives.”

The mother said that, “During the first period, our sons used to send money, enough for us to eat and medicines, then after a while, they stopped sending anything, and sometimes they send small amounts that are not enough to meet our requests, despite talking to them and insisting on them, especially since their father is old, and does not able to work.”

The parents ask, can they file a lawsuit against their children in the UAE courts to compel them to spend on them, even though they are not residing in the country? Noting that their financial situation is bad, and they rely on the help of philanthropists and charities to meet their needs and pay electricity and medicine bills.

The father stated that he “is afraid to sell the studio, and does not know where he and his wife live, and feels broken. How can his children live a good life, leaving their parents to live on borrowing and debt?”

The legal advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, said that the parents, or one of them, can file a claim for alimony against their male children, whether the two or any of them, and the judiciary in the state is competent to rule on the case, on the basis that the plaintiffs in this case have a domicile and place of residence in the state. The parental alimony lawsuit is considered among the lawsuits that the state courts have jurisdiction over, even if the foreign defendant has no domicile, place of residence or workplace in the state.

He pointed out that Clause No. (3) of Article (6) of the UAE Personal Status Law states: “The state’s courts are competent to hear cases related to personal status that are filed against a foreigner who has no home, place of residence, or workplace in the state. This is if the case is related to a request for alimony for the parents, the wife, or the minor, whenever they have a domicile, place of residence, or workplace in the state.” Accordingly, they can file the case.



