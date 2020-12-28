A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced the well-known activist and women’s rights activist Ludschain al-Hathlul to five years and eight months in prison, according to her supporters.

Half of it – the two years and ten months that Al-Hathlul already spent in prison – has been commuted to suspended sentence, her family said on Monday. This means that the 31-year-old could be released in February or March. A travel ban of five years was also imposed.

Al-Hathlul wanted to “implement a foreign agenda within the kingdom with the Internet” and disrupt public order, according to a report by the news site Sabq in the judgment announced on Monday.

You wanted to overturn the system of rule of the authoritarian state. Al-Hathlul was convicted by a special court for terrorism crimes after a criminal court referred the case there. The judgment can be challenged for 30 days. According to the judge, Al-Hathlul confessed to the crimes.

She made her confessions voluntarily and without external coercion. Her family, however, had stated that Ludschain had been tortured, among other things by simulated drowning (“waterboarding”), flogging and with electric shocks. Al-Hathlul went on hunger strikes twice to protest the conditions of her detention. The court rejected the allegations of torture last week.

The UN Human Rights Office spoke of a “deeply worrying” verdict. Al-Hathlul had been arbitrarily detained for two and a half years. The office supported an early release under suspended sentence as an “urgent matter,” wrote the Geneva-based office on Twitter.

The federal government’s human rights commissioner, Bärbel Kofler, criticized the conviction. “Your case is one of many that shows that the Saudi authorities are acting with undue harshness against human and civil rights activists. It is incomprehensible that a human rights activist is convicted under anti-terrorism laws, ”said Kofler.

Ms. Al-Hathlul was not found to be behaving in a manner that was punishable by law. “On the contrary: with great courage, she campaigned for more self-determination and rights for Saudi women.”

“Not a terrorist, but an activist”

Al-Hathlul’s sister sharply criticized the verdict. “Ludschain and my parents (who act as their lawyers) were given little time to prepare, so this process can hardly be understood as fair.”

Ludschain is “not a terrorist, but an activist”. The condemnation of reforms propagated by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the kingdom itself is “ultimate hypocrisy”. The family was “shocked” that Ludschain had to spend only one more day in prison.

Al-Hathlul is one of the most internationally known activists in the strictly Islamic monarchy of Saudi Arabia and was best known for the campaign for an end to the driving ban for women.

She was arrested in May 2018 – just before the driving ban was lifted. The prosecutor had demanded the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The parole period will be lifted if Al-Hathlul commits a crime in the next three years. “She could be arrested for any act that is perceived as illegal,” said her supporters. (dpa)