The Tupperware Brands company doubts whether it can continue to exist independently, the producer of plastic containers and other kitchen items announced during the publication of the third quarter figures. Bankruptcy may be imminent. The stock lost more than 40 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The American company was still doing good business during the corona pandemic because more people were eating at home, so sales of kitchen supplies such as fresh containers and cooking sets peaked. The group succeeded in replacing the well-known Tupperware parties at people’s homes with online meetings. But now sales have plummeted.

In the Netherlands, Tupperware already stopped the famous parties in March last year, which have been held in many living rooms since the 1960s. Much to the chagrin of loyal sellers. "It was one big family of people who turned their hobby into their passion and sold products through their passion," said loyal salesman Margriet de Kok last year. According to the company, it was necessary to focus on restoring the basic activities.

Large debts

But it still doesn’t get any better. This is also due to the ongoing lockdowns in China and high inflation in Europe, reports the Flemish newspaper The time this evening. The company has a branch in Aalst, Belgium, with 260 employees. Tupperware was still active in Belgium and Germany, among others.

Revenue in the third quarter fell by a fifth to 302.8 million dollars (converted 306.7 million euros). The company is running at a loss. Tupperware now has to contend with stricter covenants with the banks, leaving ‘significant doubts’ about it being able to continue to operate. The company is negotiating with the banks about a solution, which tempers expectations. “It is not certain that those efforts will be successful.”

Tupperware currently has a debt of $704 million. The cash position is USD 103 million.