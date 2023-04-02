A bomb explosion at a cafe-restaurant in central St. Petersburg has claimed the life of well-known pro-Russian militant and war blogger Vladlen Tatarski and injured at least 16 people, according to the Russian Interior Ministry. The attack, which was immediately reminiscent of the explosion that killed Daria Dugina, the daughter of ultranationalist philosopher Alexander Dugin, last August, took place during a colloquium of the deceased on the invasion of Ukraine.

Agents of the security forces and members of the emergency services, next to the cafe where the attack took place, in Saint Petersburg. ANTON VAGANOV (REUTERS)

Russian security forces suspect that the explosive device was hidden in a figurine that was given to Tatarski just before his death. The blogger, whose real name was Maxim Fomin (Makiivka, Ukraine, 40 years old), had more than 560,000 followers on Telegram and regularly held these talks at the same location on Universitetskaya Naberezhnaya street, just on the opposite bank from where the Hermitage museum.

Tatarski, sometimes critical of the leadership of the war for the Russian high world, enlisted in the Vostok battalion of the Donbas separatist militias after taking advantage of the fact that the war unleashed in the region in 2014 left the prison where he was serving a prison sentence unguarded. 12 years from 2011 for an armed robbery in a bank.

After serving as a volunteer with pro-Russian militias, Tatarski wrote several autobiographical books and rose to fame in Russia as a blogger. In December of last year he was invited to an event by Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

