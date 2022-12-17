Iranian authorities have arrested a well-known Iranian actress for allegedly spreading “fake news” about the demonstrations in the country. It concerns actress Taraneh Alidoosti. She starred in the Oscar-winning film, “The Salesman,” among others.

A week after Alidoosti shared a message on Instagram, she was arrested. In the message, she expressed her solidarity with Mohsen Shekari, the first man to be executed by Iranian authorities since the protests broke out.

In her post, the 38-year-old actress said: “His name was Mohsen Shekari. Any international organization that sees this bloodshed and takes no action is a disgrace to humanity.”

Alidoosti is accused of spreading false information and supporting “counter-revolutionary circles,” Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported. She could receive a long prison sentence for this.

Mohsen Shekari

Shekari was executed on December 9 after being charged by an Iranian court with blocking a street in Tehran and assaulting a security guard with a machete.

Shekari was executed on December 9 after being charged by an Iranian court with blocking a street in Tehran and assaulting a security guard with a machete.

Last week, Iran executed a second prisoner, Majidreza Rahnavard, in connection with the protests. Rahnavard's body was suspended from a construction crane. According to Iran, on November 17, the man stabbed to death two members of a paramilitary militia and wounded four others.

Both men were executed less than a month after being charged. Activists warn that at least 12 people have already been sentenced to death in closed sessions.

Three messages

Alidoosti has made at least three posts on her Instagram account expressing her solidarity with protesters. Her account, which had about 8 million followers, has been deleted.

The actress has previously criticized the Iranian government and police. In June 2020, she received a five-month suspended prison sentence for criticizing police in 2018 on Twitter for assaulting a woman who had removed her headscarf.

In early November, Alidoosti published a photo of herself without a headscarf. The actress was pictured holding a protest sign that read “Women. To live. Freedom’, the slogan of the protests that broke out after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by the religious police because she would not have worn her headscarf properly.

Two other famous actresses in Iran, Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi, were arrested by authorities for also expressing their support for protesters on social media. Both have been released.

Mahsa Amini

Iran has been rocked by protests since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16. She died after being arrested by the vice squad. At least 495 people have been killed in the demonstrations, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran. More than 18,200 people have been detained by authorities.