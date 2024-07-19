Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- A well-known doctor from Parral lost his life on Thursday afternoon while he was on a beach trip in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, by drowning.

The events took place on the beach known as El Maviri with other friends, but at the time of the accident they were eating and drinking alcoholic beverages (tequila) in a restaurant. Later the victim approached the beach and went in, but did not manage to get out alive.

His friends, upon noticing that he was not coming out, jumped in and managed to rescue him. They then took him to shore, but the elderly man was already unconscious. Paramedics then arrived and only confirmed that he had no vital signs.

The victim was identified as Rogelio Loya Reta, 71 years old, who was originally from the city of Parral, Chihuahua and who was in the city of Los Mochis on vacation, had his office on Juan Rangel de Biezma Avenue.

Elements of the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection of Ahome cordoned off the area and notified the State Prosecutor’s Office, waiting for them to come and give testimony and order that the body be taken to a funeral home in Los Mochis to later be transferred to Parral.