From: Julia Stanton

Climate activist Christian Bläul is carried away by police officers in Dresden after a gluing operation. He has taken part in “Last Generation” protests several times. © Sylvio Dittrich/Imago

The well-known climate activist and family man Christian Bläul was already in prison because of his protests. Now he has been sentenced again.

Berlin – Seven months in prison on probation. This is a personal record verdict for Germany’s best-known climate adhesive. “I am ready to go to prison,” says Christian Bläul (41) himself. On Wednesday (November 15th) he was sentenced by the Tiergarten district court in Berlin. It was about taking part in four “Last Generation” road blockades.

Seven-month verdict against Bläul: Klimakleber still wants to continue protesting

Bläul announces that the verdict will not stop him from continuing to take part in protests. He writes on his websitethat he would accept a prison sentence in order to draw attention to the catastrophe: “We now need stable majorities for climate protection measures.” He is planning the next protest on December 7th in his hometown of Dresden.

It is not exactly unlikely that the activist will soon be sentenced to a real prison sentence: Bläul was recently sentenced to a total of 800 euros in fines for coercion in two cases and resisting law enforcement officers. At the same time, there is currently another criminal case pending against the 41-year-old, according to the press spokeswoman for the district court Saxon newspaper announced.

‘Last Generation’ activist ready to go to prison

Bläul is a father of two and, according to his own statements, has been a “full-time climate gluer” since he lost his job at an IT company in February. He has been protesting for better climate protection since 2019 and as part of the “Last Generation” for a year and a half. He is now one of the most famous activists in Germany.

The qualified physicist has already been imprisoned once because of his participation in protests. In the summer of 2022, Bläul spent 16 days in a Stockholm prison for taping himself to the street as part of a traffic blockade in Sweden.

“Last Generation” causes new controversy

The “Last Generation” has long been controversial in Germany. Although the group’s actions are peaceful, they often aim to disrupt daily life, for example by blocking traffic. The activists are also accused of extremism. The last action that caused a stir took place on Thursday (November 16th). Activists from the group daubed the Brandenburg Gate with orange paint for the second time.

Kai Wegner, the governing mayor of Berlin (CDU), announced on the “X” portal that the “Last Generation” would be held accountable for the color attack: “Notice and bill for the cleaning are coming.” (jus)