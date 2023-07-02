Shein, the fast fashion app, broke ties with China, its native country, as it expanded internationally. He moved his headquarters to Singapore and deregistered his original company in Nanjing. It set up operations in Ireland and Indiana and hired lobbyists in Washington to highlight its plans for US expansion.

However, it cannot shake the focus on its ties with China. Along with other brands such as the TikTok app, it has become a target for US lawmakers. Politicians accuse the company of making its clothes from forced-labor fabric and call it a tool of the Chinese Communist Party — claims Shein denies.

As US-China relations become increasingly tense, some of China’s most entrepreneurial brands are distancing themselves from their home country. They have opened new factories and headquarters outside of China to serve foreign markets, emphasized their foreign ties and removed all mention of “China” from their corporate websites.

TikTok has established headquarters in Los Angeles and Singapore, and invested in new operations in the US that it says it will keep its US data isolated from its parent company, ByteDance.

Analysts said the companies were leaving China for a variety of reasons, including to gain better access to foreign customers and to escape the risk of a crackdown by Chinese authorities.

Some companies have more practical concerns, such as lowering their labor and shipping costs or lowering their taxes, said Shay Luo, a director at the Kearney consulting firm.

For Chinese companies, going global is not new. At the turn of the century, the Chinese government had a “go out” policy to encourage parastatals to invest abroad to acquire overseas markets, natural resources, and technology.

Private companies such as electronics firm Lenovo and e-commerce giant Alibaba followed suit.

As tensions between the US and China have increased, investment flows between the two have slowed. US tariffs on Chinese goods imposed under President Donald J. Trump, and retained by President Joseph R. Biden Jr., encouraged companies to move manufacturing from China to countries like Vietnam and Mexico. The pandemic accelerated the trend.

International companies are adopting a “China plus one” model of securing an additional source of goods in another country in the event of supply disruptions in China. Chinese companies also follow this practice, Luo noted.

“It’s definitely a rational strategy for these companies to go offshore, moving manufacturing or their headquarters to a third country,” said Roselyn Hsueh, an associate professor of political science at Temple University in Pennsylvania.

ANNE SWANSON

THE NEW YORK TIMES