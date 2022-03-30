eyewitness tellsTwo men were shot dead tonight in a McDonald’s branch in Zwolle. This happened in the presence of countless parents and children. It would be a targeted action against the catering brothers Hüseyin and Ali Torunlar, known in Zwolle. The police are holding a manhunt for at least one perpetrator. “It is not normal what we have seen,” said one of the eyewitnesses.
Sebastian Quekel, Mark Broersma
Latest update:
03/30/22, 23:58
A McDonald’s spokesman called it a “terrible event.” “We sympathize with the relatives of the possible victim and offer aftercare to our team. It made a very deep impression.”
