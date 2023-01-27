The acclaimed Scottish actor Alan Cumming (58), known for the series, among other things The good wife , recently returned the royal honor with which Queen Elizabeth honored him in 2009. He no longer wants to be mentioned in the same breath as the British Empire because of past ‘poisonous’ misdeeds.

It is about the way in which the Empire used to deal with indigenous peoples in colonies. The Empire wanted to become bigger and more powerful, even if the local population suffered greatly or even died, he writes today on Instagram. Cumming’s award was what is known as an OBE, an abbreviation usually formally followed by your name. The letters mean ‘Officer of the British Empire‘and of that’British empire‘ he now distances himself.

Cumming, who won a Tony and an Olivier Award in his career, received the award for his work and for his activism for equal rights for LGBTI people in the United States. Gay couples could not get married there in 2009 and openly gay or bisexual people could not join the army. As a British and American citizen, Cumming fought for emancipation. See also cardiac arrest! Policewomen save baby's life

‘Toxicity of the Empire’

He was grateful and saw his ‘ribbon’ as an encouragement, but looks at it differently now. “The death of the Queen and the conversations that followed about the role of the monarchy and how the British Empire has benefited at the expense of indigenous peoples around the world really opened my eyes,” he said.

“Fortunately, times and laws have changed in the US, and the support that the award was for the LGBTI community is less important now than the bad feeling I have of being associated with the toxicity of the kingdom.”

How exactly you return a ribbon is not clear, but Cumming says he did it. “I turned it in, explained my rationale, and reiterated how grateful I am to have gotten it sooner. I’m just good old Alan Cumming again now.’ Incidentally, he is not the first celebrity to return an award; previously actor Michael Sheen did so too, so that he could speak freely about the royal family. See also United States | President Biden's corona advisor Anthony Fauci is leaving his post

Alan Cumming is internationally known for a wide variety of theatre, film and TV work, such as his role in the Bond film GoldenEyethe Spykidsmovies, series The good wife and Instinct and currently as the host of the US version of The traitors.



