British actor Julian Sands has been missing since Friday (January 13). He went hiking northeast of Los Angeles.

Los Angeles – The actor Julian Sands, known from films such as “A Room With a View” (1985) and “Ocean’s 13” (2007) has not returned from a hike in the San Gabriel Mountains (USA) and has been missing ever since. Poor weather conditions in California make the search difficult.

According to media reports, the sheriff’s office in the district of San Bernardino in California announced that Sands left for a trip to Mount Baldy, northeast of Los Angeles, last Friday (January 13). The 65-year-old never returned from this trip.

British actor Julian Sands at an event. (Archive image) © Wiggins/imago

Search for actor Sands repeatedly interrupted by bad weather conditions

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Nathan Campos said loudly The Guardians, that due to the bad weather conditions, the rescue workers “were withdrawn from the mountain on Saturday evening for their safety”. The search was continued “by drone and helicopter” if “weather permitting”. California has been hit by winter storms for weeks Snow, landslides, floods and mudslides. Hollywood star Jeremy Renner was seriously injured in a snowstorm on New Year’s Eve.

Recently, the Sheriff’s Department issued a warning about hikes around Mount Baldy. The 3070 meter high mountain bears the official name of Mount San Antonio and is part of the San Gabriel mountain range. “It’s extremely dangerous and experienced hikers have a hard time getting through it,” Campos said, adding that rescuers will continue to search on the ground once the weather improves.

Missing actor: Sands is an experienced and passionate hiker

A Facebook post said: “Conditions are adverse and extremely dangerous. Because of the strong winds, the snow has turned into ice, which makes hiking extremely dangerous. Despite the warnings, Sands didn’t appear to be deterred from the hike.

According to media reports, 65-year-old Julian Sands is an enthusiastic mountain hiker. In a 2020 interview with The Guardians he described himself as happiest “near a mountaintop on a gloriously cold morning.” The closest he came to dying was “in the Andes in the early 1990s when I was trapped with three others in a terrible 20,000ft storm. We were all very bad. Some people close to us have died. We were lucky.”

The Briton, who lives near Hollywood, has acted in many films and series such as “Naked Lunch”, “Warloch”, “Snakehead”, “The Killing Fields”, “Leaving Las Vegas”, “24” or most recently ” What/If” with. (jsk/dpa)

