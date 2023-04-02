The police and Stichting Dierenwelzijn Walcheren managed to catch him at the end of the afternoon on Sunday. According to the police, the dog was injured when he tried to escape the police who had discovered him in the polder near Nieuw- en Sint Joosland and ran under the police car.

Nablo has been cared for by a veterinarian and is recovering at a shelter. The dog has been seized. A dog behavior expert will later check whether Nablo can be kept in the Netherlands, the police said.

Earlier today, the police approached a number of people on the hard shoulder of the A58. “The animal kept running away from everyone. The problem only moved this way. That is why we advised to approach the foundation if you saw the dog. They know how to catch an animal with this behavior and then give it the right care.”