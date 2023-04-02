The police and Stichting Dierenwelzijn Walcheren managed to catch him at the end of the afternoon on Sunday. According to the police, the dog was injured when he tried to escape the police who had discovered him in the polder near Nieuw- en Sint Joosland and ran under the police car.
Nablo has been cared for by a veterinarian and is recovering at a shelter. The dog has been seized. A dog behavior expert will later check whether Nablo can be kept in the Netherlands, the police said.
Earlier today, the police approached a number of people on the hard shoulder of the A58. “The animal kept running away from everyone. The problem only moved this way. That is why we advised to approach the foundation if you saw the dog. They know how to catch an animal with this behavior and then give it the right care.”
Never ‘just’ stop on the highway.
The police strongly advise against stopping on the highway anyway, says a spokesman. “During the day, the speed is at least 100 kilometers per hour. Standing there is life-threatening and makes no sense at all with this dog.”
The police have been called “really many times” about Nablo in recent weeks. He has been spotted several times in Middelburg and the surrounding area. Nablo has been living in Middelburg for six months. Its life began in Spain, where Podencos are used alongside a hunter to catch rabbits. The dog breed is specially bred for this because they do not need training, but follow their hunting instinct. And that instinct is precisely the problem in finding the animal, which fled almost three weeks ago in Middelburg when something scared it.
