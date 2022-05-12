Sinaloa.- A great expectation is generated by the well construction in the community the pochotte, in Mocorito, since this will supply different communitiesas well as to the municipal seat, according to Mayor María Elizalde Ruelas.

“We have high expectations, we hope that this well works to supply water to the communities,” he said.

In order to establish actions and measures that counteract the secondary effects of drought In Mocorito, a new well will be built in the El Pochote community, where an adequate volume of water was found that, according to estimates, compensates the supply system not only in that community, but also in the nearby police stations and in the same way to the head municipal, so its activation would come to be a relief for the families of Mocoritenses that suffer problems in the drinking water service.

“They tell us that it is a well with a good flow of liquid and that gives us hope,” said the mayor. In this regard, Elizalde Ruelas mentioned that the vision of this construction is focused on the well reinforcing the municipal supply system.

After having destined 300 thousand pesos of investment to the drilling works in El Pochote, They hope that with this well they can level the amounts of water that allow to supply the entire municipal head.

“If this well has the flow of water that we have been told, it would complement the others that have lowered their liquid levels,” said the mayor. Likewise, she reported that drilling is already scheduled in the Palo de Asta, San Benito and Batamotita communities, to name a few.