The ‘John Wick’ saga marked a before and after in action films. The story about the famous hitman, played by Keanu Reeves, knew how to maintain the public’s preference, which is why his four films were always well received in movie theaters. Many people wondered if there would be new installments, something that the director of the franchise himself, Chad Stahelskihe took it upon himself to respond: he confirmed that he has ideas for at least five more films.

This news, added to the upcoming premiere of ‘Ballerina’as well as the series ‘The Continental’excited all the fans of ‘John Wick’, who hope that the universe of the action character continues to grow, so in the following note we will tell you more details about the statements of the American filmmaker.

Will there be more ‘John Wick’ movies?

Stahelksi, who was also Reeves’ stunt double in The Matrix, confirmed in an interview with Inverse that he still has many ideas to make five more films in the saga. “We have ideas for a while. We simply don’t have the story closed. I have no interest in bringing John Wick back for something for money. Is he a character I like? Clear. And I’ve done a couple of John Wick movies, great. Keanu would do another one in a second if we had a good story. We left it open-ended. “I know the studio would love for us to say we have another one,” he revealed.

In addition, the director also appreciated the support that Lionsgate gave him to continue covering more about the world of ‘John Wick’ without the need Keanu Reeves be the protagonist. “Keanu and I asked them if they were interested in exploring more characters outside of John Wick and they said yes. Characters that weren’t in any of the films and that had been left out because they didn’t fit into our stories, and some existing characters that we would like to see in other things,” he asserted.

When was ‘John Wick 4’ released?

The fourth part of the famous action franchise It premiered in Peru and the rest of Latin America on March 23, 2023., while in the United States it was released the next day. The film was scheduled to be released in 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic, along with Reeves’ commitments for his new Matrix film, delayed its release date.

What movies and series belong to the world of ‘John Wick’?

In addition to the four main films, which star Keanu Reevesthere are more productions that belong to the world of ‘John Wick’ and, as Stahelski pointed out, even more could come in the future.

One of the derived fictions is ‘The Continental’a series starring Colin Woodell and Mel Gibson, which tells the story of how Winston Scott came to the position of owner of the Continental Hotel in the 1970s and managed to establish it as a safe haven for murderers where doing business is prohibited. The fiction is available exclusively on Prime Video.

Mel Gibson stars in ‘The Continental’, the first series belonging to the world of ‘John Wick’. Photo: Prime Video

It is also ‘Ballerina’, a film that will be released in 2024 and is the first spin-off of the franchise, which takes place between the events of ‘John Wick 3: Parabellum’ and ‘John Wick 4’. The footage will star Ana de Armaswho will play Rooney, a dancer with a thirst for revenge who will hunt down her family’s murderers.