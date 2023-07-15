Sie looks quite high-quality, is the first impression when taking a seat in Hyundai’s Santa Fe. The 4.78 meter long and very spacious SUV welcomes the driver with a good overview and a lavish array of buttons above the center console. Those who don’t like the touch-sensitive screen trend can enjoy physical buttons here, as they used to be the norm.

The control unit is not only used for selecting the driving mode and setting the air conditioning. Instead, seven buttons are responsible for the most important infotainment menus that we tested. It’s standard equipment even in the smallest base version of the Santa Fe, which starts at €54,800, and even the head-up display is included in the price. We moved the 2.2-liter diesel with all-wheel drive and 194 hp, the consumption was between 7.5 and 9 liters for 100 kilometers.

Sounds pretty annoying, that’s the second impression when starting the engine after sitting down. The Hyundai starts with a cascade of annoying beeps, but then infotainment and voice control are almost immediately ready to take commands. Digital life plays out on the 10.25-inch diagonal on-board monitor and the 12.3-inch cockpit display in front of the steering wheel. The latter can be customized within limits and permanently displays speed and rpm.



The gentle gaze: the Santa Fe looks ahead obediently.





The on-board monitor is touch-sensitive and unfortunately has a relatively large black mourning border. You can quickly get to the desired department with the function keys mentioned, and a somewhat more lavish main menu on the screen then also shows less important functions such as the option to record voice memos.



Get the hang of it: Quickly select the driving program





The navigation department visualizes real-time congestion data for individual streets, and nearby POIs are nicely displayed. The display can be split in two to see the music control or a list of the next turning points at the same time. During some longer journeys, the quality of the traffic jam information was good, you can see the beginning of a disruption almost with meter accuracy. The speech recognition works properly and uses the mobile connection including the cloud. She also answers questions about the weather, but sometimes stubbornly poses a dead spot when entering the destination for the navigation system.

Overall, the system is easy to use and offers high-end equipment. The head-up display is small but does the job. In addition to the function keys, another one could be added, namely for starting the telephone menu. This only works with the steering wheel buttons. As in other Hyundai models, the Bluelink telematics program also drives here. It is based on an app that shows the status of the vehicle with a number of details. Warning messages can then be called up on the mobile phone. Particularly practical, but not unique, is the option of sending your destination addresses to the navigation system on your mobile phone before you start your journey. Bluelink will continue to send push notifications once the vehicle alarm is triggered and you can lock and unlock the doors remotely.