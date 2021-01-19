Picadilly Circus, an emblematic square in London (Great Britain). Illustrative photo. (FELIPE TRUEBA / EPA)

How many of these French people have gone to work abroad? The General Directorate of the Treasury has just looked into their fate and is talking about a little less than two million. But the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is counting on 2.5 million. And INSEE says for its part that they are 3.5 million. Still, the number is increasing very quickly. According to the Treasury, which is based on the lower end of the range, their workforce has increased by more than 50% in twenty years, and it has doubled in forty years.

However, there is nothing to boast about. We are still quite far behind most of our neighbors. Slightly less than 3% of people born in France live abroad. We remain two points behind the Germans. The rate is twice as low as that of the UK or Switzerland. And six times lower than OECD countries – the Treasury study was limited to the most developed countries – such as Ireland and Portugal.

The French who move are the best educated. It is very clear: there are three times more expatriates among people with higher education qualifications. They are moreover abroad much more often in employment than those who remain in France. If they leave, noted a study by the Transatlantic Bank, it is mainly for a career. Because they have a job opportunity, because they can progress professionally or because they will earn a better living.

Half of the departures are within the European Union, indicates the Directorate General of the Treasury. Germany, United Kingdom, Spain and Belgium in the lead. Next come Canada and Japan. Even if the youngest have their own winning trifecta: Ireland, United Kingdom and Japan. The new rules that apply since Brexit will be a game-changer. You must now justify a promise of employment for a qualified job and have a salary of at least 28,000 euros.

Does the fact that fewer French people go abroad, compared to other countries, mean that we are less affected by the brain drain? Above all, according to the Treasury, this means that young French people find it more difficult to fit into the global labor market. It also means that French employees of multinational companies are less likely to move than others.