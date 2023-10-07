Home page politics

Felix Durach

Russia’s former President Medvedev makes fun of the German economy on Platform X – and sees Baerbock and Scholz as responsible.

Moscow – Former Russian President Dmitri Medvedev has mocked the federal government regarding the current economic growth in Germany. In a post on the X platform (formerly Twitter), the deputy chairman of the Security Council names the traffic light coalition in Berlin as the culprits. “According to the German government, the country’s economy is expected to shrink by 0.4 percent. The Russian economy will grow by 2.8 percent over the course of the year. Congratulations to Scholz, Baerbock & Co!” wrote Medvedev in his post.

Medvedev mocks Baerbock and Scholz because of Germany’s economy

Medvedev was probably referring to figures from government circles in Berlin that Handelsblatt published on Friday. According to the report, the federal government expects negative economic growth of -0.4 percent this year. According to government circles, the traffic light expects a recovery in 2024. According to the current status, the federal government is expecting economic growth of 1.5 percent for the coming year.

Effects of sanctions in the Ukraine war: Economy in Germany and Russia under pressure

The main reasons given for the shrinking of the economy this year were the high inflation rate and rising energy prices. The latter in particular are directly related to the German and European sanctions. After the start of the Ukraine war due to the Russian invasion in February 2022, the Federal Republic stopped gas deliveries from Russia. Gas prices exploded in 2022 due to Germany’s heavy dependence on Russian gas in previous decades. However, consumers only gradually felt the slowdown.

Russia’s economy had recently recovered after the invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s Finance Minister Anton Siluanov recently spoke of annual growth beyond 2.5 percent. The International Monetary Fund also expects growth – albeit a smaller one.

In August, Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) expressed her disappointment with the effect of the sanctions imposed on Russia because of the war in Ukraine. “Actually, economic sanctions would have economic effects,” said Baerbock in an interview published on Thursday for a new book by author Stephan Lamby. “But that’s not the case. Because the logic of democracies does not work in autocracies.”

Ukraine war: Medvedev threatened to shell German factories

Medvedev, who loyally supports President Vladimir Putin, has appeared as a nationalist hardliner since the beginning of the Ukraine war. The former president repeatedly calls for tougher action on the battlefield or threatens the West with the use of atomic bombs. Just a few days ago Medvedev threatened to bomb German factories, Berlin should agree to supply Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. This was preceded by a statement by Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (FDP). The chairwoman of the Defense Committee in the Bundestag spoke out in favor of providing the weapon systems and emphasized that international law would also allow an attack on targets on Russian territory. (fd with dpa)