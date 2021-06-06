Thomas Blanch, better known as tomiii 11, is an 11-year-old boy who only had one dream: to become youtuber. It started with a simple video of her dancing, which was posted in March.

However, it was until April that some people in the middle, thanks to a campaign, achieving greater recognition. Influencers What Ibai, AuronPlay, The Rubius or TheGrefg gave their support through Twitch.

Tomás Blanch won the Copihue de Oro award

It was thanks to that push and support that this boy’s popularity began to grow. To such a degree that his channel in Youtube has already 8.29 million subscribers.

Through it upload content related to videogames, such as Minecraft, as well as what happens in your daily life. The race of Thomas It is just starting, but it has already received its first award. Which one are we referring to? Well nothing less than the best youtuber of the year.

Thomas Blanch and its channel tomiii 11 received the award of Copihue de Oro. It was through Instagram what thanked support. Commented ‘We win !! Thanks to everyone for voting for me. We will celebrate with papu milk. I love’.

In a video shared on Youtube he unpacks the recognition that was made him and proudly poses next to it. The fact is that this little one left others on the road influencers that had been around longer than him.

The tomiii 11 channel already has 8.29 million subscribers

Among them ‘Chicken’ Castle, Lewis shawcross Y Jorge Pinarello. One of the videos of Thomas, Thanks for the million, went viral to the extent that it currently has more than 16 million views.

It was thanks to the support of many people on social networks, and not a few media, that tomiii 11 He managed to stand out, winning the hearts of several. The award he won is a reflection of the above. At least now it was for a good cause.

The comment on Instagram from tomiii 11 had more than 300 thousand I like in said social network. It will be a matter of seeing how things go with this little one youtuber.

After winning the Copihue de Oro Maybe he should set another goal for himself. But the middle of the youtubers He is still very young, so he has many opportunities to expand in more ways than one. It doesn’t hurt to keep track of him from here on through his fledgling career.

