With a social and human sense, the Puebla Welfare Secretariat provided better living conditions with the delivery of 200 solar heaters and 40 dormitories.

“It took many years for a government to bring social programs to their place of residence” highlighted Ofelio Velázquez, who received a solar heater.

The program of ‘safe rooms’consists of toastr a room with integrated bathroom to people who do not have a living space, supports that because they were prayerful communities, no one approached to support them.

The Welfare Secretariat pointed out that, this 2022, the government of Puebla will benefit the municipality with the Comprehensive Food Program in its three modalities: Comprehensive Food Modules, Family Poultry Modules and Dairy Product.

Actions that allow the Secretary cover in the first instance the needs of the inhabitants of the regions furthest from the communities.

