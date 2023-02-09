Mexico.- The Well-being Pension for the elderly it has become a very popular program for those who have reached the age of 65. With a bimonthly payment of 4,800 pesos, seniors can use these funds to cover their basic needs, such as the purchase of food, medicine, clothing, and other personal expenses.

Until now, the holders of this pension had various ways of collecting their moneyeither andno cash through service desks or in a banking institution other than Banco del Bienestar (Bansefi), the official bank for this program.

However, according to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, all these forms of payment will be suspended from July of this 2023, to normalize the program and ensure a more efficient dispersion of resources.

To achieve this, all seniors are expected to have their Bansefi card, thanks to the construction of approximately 3,000 branches and ATMs throughout the country. This way, pension holders will be able to access their money anywhere in the country in a safe way.

In addition, President López Obrador has indicated that with banking access, older adults also they will be able to use their card to make utility payments, shop at department stores and other transactions.

Those who are still collecting their Well-being pension in a banking institution other than Bansefi, have until mid-April to change their card. It is important that they are aware of the module in which they must carry out the procedure, to avoid problems when collecting their money.

We recommend you read:

Closing of the dollar today February 8, 2023 in banks in Mexico

Are you looking for a job? These jobs offer less than Dr. Simi’s bottarga

They identify 10 manufacturers with an advantage for nearshoring

The suspension of service desks and other means of payment in cash or in other banking institutions is part of a broader plan to improve and normalize the Well-being Pension program for older adults. With a Bansefi card, holders of this pension will be able to access their funds more safely and efficiently anywhere in the country.