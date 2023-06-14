Although there are a good number of seniors who can enjoy their old age with the amount that is deposited to them as a labor pension, there are millions of older adults who do not have such income, hence the Mexican federal government has unsaturated different social programs that aim to benefit this population group.

And among the benefits that older people can access in the Mexican Republic is the welfare pensionthrough which they receive 4,800 pesos every two months.

However, the Welfare Secretariatthe Mexican federal agency in charge of the State’s social programs, has announced that one of the forms of payment for this bimonthly pension will soon disappear. What is it?

First of all, as mentioned at the beginning, being one of the most vulnerable population groups, the elderly in Mexico need to cover different needs.

However, not all older adults have a IMSS or ISSSTE employment pensionTherefore, in addition to the fact that in many cases they do not receive support from their relatives, it is quite difficult for them to cover their most basic needs.

Fortunately, for a few years the people of the Third Age they have a welfare pension, so every two months they can withdraw a total amount of 4,800 pesos from the bank, corresponding to the welfare pension for the elderly.

However, since the end of last year, the Ministry of Well-being began with the process of bankarization of social programs, for which reason it was calling the elderly who received the pension in cards of Banco Azteca, Santander and others banks, so that they exchange said plastics for the official card of the Banco del Bienestar (Bansefi). This process ended on May 31 of the current year.

On the other hand, as part of the same process of banking of social programs of the federal government, it was also revealed that, within a short time, the modality of delivery of the Welfare pension for older adults in cash, through service desks, will disappear.

“Soon the payment in cash will disappear, the idea is that all the elderly receive a card from the Banco del Bienestar, for that the widest network of branches in the territory is being built, so that everyone collects with this card, whose objective is deliver the Welfare programs directly and without intermediaries, so in the very near future, the payment will have to be completed in order of payment or cash”, detailed the head of the Welfare Secretariat, Ariadna Montiel.

And it is that, to date, according to data from the authorities in the matter, they have already been built, throughout the Mexican national territory, a total of 2 thousand 138 branches of Banco del Bienestarwhere older adults can go to get the 4,800 pesos of their pension with the card of the State financial institution.