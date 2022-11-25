The Welfare SecretaryAriadna Montiel, acknowledged yesterday that beneficiaries of the federal government’s social programs will attend this Sunday’s march in the Mexico City.

Opposition deputies questioned Montiel about the call she launched to participate in the march, and the official responded that the pensioners and scholarship holders who attend will be pTo celebrate what they receive from the Government.

“The people who will march on the 27th in the Mexico City they will go for what they do have today for the first time, the Government has turned to see them, because they do have a decent pension to live their old age,” Marcelino Castañeda responded to the PRD member.

The owner of Wellness insisted that the people accompany to celebrate the achievements of the Fourth Transformation.

“We will be there with our hearts, accompanying the movement that comes from below, it does not come from the elites,” he said.

Castañeda acknowledged that he is in his right to go to the mobilization, but she said that she forgot that she is a federal official and uses public resources.

“If it’s a citizen’s march, the cynicism of using treasury resources is not worth it. Or recognize that it is a march paid for with treasury money! Don’t be cynical!” said the legislator.

The PRD member assured that those who receive social support have received WhatsApp messages from “Vividores de la Nación” to go to the march.

Also from the PRD, Héctor Chávez, asked the seniors and students who receive support from social programs, who Report if you are pressured to participate in the march.

Margarita Zavala demanded that Montiel introduce himself as a “cheerleader” for the President and not as Secretary of State.

“Today we have 4 million more poor people. There is an error in that electoral perspective and, for this reason, I will often tell you: they did not opt ​​for the poor, they opted for the votes,” reproached the PAN member.



The Servants of the Nation, he said, are promoters of the vote and on Sunday the attendance lists will operate.

Ana María Esquivel, from the PAN, indicated that Coneval reported that, from 2018 to 2020, the population in poverty grew from 51.9 to 55.7 million people, and the population in extreme povertya increased from 8.7 to 10.8 million.

The PRI member Rodrigo Fuentes Ávila accused that in the 2021 elections in six states, social programs were used to coerce the vote in favor of the Morenista candidates.

“What is your Secretariat going to do so that next year in the elections of Coahuila and the State of Mexico this can be avoided?” The PRI questioned, without obtaining an answer.