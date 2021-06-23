Well – being at work The dating app Bumble sent all of its employees on a week-long nerve break after a hectic spring

This spring, the company’s employees have been burdened by the strong growth in the number of users of its application and the company’s listing on the stock exchange.

Club search application Bumble sent all his employees on a week’s vacation so they could properly relax, says The British broadcaster BBC. According to Bumble, the reason for the extra paid week off is the work stress observed by the company’s employees.

A total of about 700 employees of the company have had more rush than usual since the beginning of the year. In January, the app’s user base rose to approximately 42 million monthly users, making it the most popular club search app in the U.S. right after Tinder.

In total, the number of users paying for the service from Bumble and the company’s second club search app, Badoo, has grown by 30 percent a year. The growth in the number of users has been driven in particular by the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting boredom.

The company was also listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in New York in February 2021. With the listing, the company’s founder and CEO, 31 years old Whitney Wolfe Herd became the youngest listed woman in the United States.

Holiday week During the period, only a few customer support staff work for the company to solve problems for application users. However, they also get to spend a holiday week when other employees return to work.

In the past, the company has sought to pay attention to the well-being of its employees at work. For example, its employees do not have working hours, but are allowed to choose when to work.

Bumble, for example, differs from the club search app Tinder in that only women can start a conversation.