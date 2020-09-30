Well – being at work Rescue College in Kuopio is in turmoil: the principal has been charged with, among other things, an occupational safety offense, the principal and two managers refused

“The Rescue College has had internal challenges,” says Kimmo Kohvakka, Director General of Rescue, under the direction of the Rescue College.

30.9. 13:46

In Kuopio in a functioning Rescue College, internal problems have been severely exacerbated.

This week, the prosecutor has filed a lawsuit against the principal of the Rescue College Mervi Parviaista against. He is charged with employment discrimination, occupational safety offenses and breach of duty. The principal has denied guilt in the criminal investigation.

News about it Savon Sanomat.

Parviainen announced on Friday that he would be on sick leave due to burnout. On Friday, two other leaders of the Rescue College also resigned.

Another charge may be brought against the swarm. Special Prosecutor Heikki Ylisirniö confirmed to HS that there was another similar suspicion of a criminal offense in the same entity. The matter is still under police investigation.

These are acts against two employees at the Rescue Institute, which took place at the end of 2018. According to Ylisirniö, these are partly the same events.

The Rescue College is a state educational institution that trains emergency center and rescue professionals throughout Finland. It operates under the direction of the Ministry of the Interior. In addition to the Rescue College, rescuers and fire brigades are trained only at the Helsinki Rescue Department’s Rescue School for the needs of the capital.

Ministry of the Interior rescue commander Kimmo Kohvakka tells HS that the three directors of the Rescue College are currently on leave. However, Kohvakka is silent about the problems of the college.

“The Rescue College has had internal challenges. We at the head of the ministry consider it very important that the shortcomings that have arisen in the work community are clarified and that work is now being done here, ”says Kohvakka.

“The nature of the situation is such that unfortunately I can’t comment on what it’s all about there. There are challenges in the work community there and these are now being explored there. Unfortunately, I can’t go into more detail about it. ”

Kuopio Rescue College trains professionals in the fire and rescue industry and emergency center operations. The picture simulates a home appliance fire in the Rescue College’s training area.­

Internal the problems have been going on for a long time. According to Kohvakka, the Ministry of the Interior has been aware of them. Due to the problems, the Ministry of the Interior has commissioned a study on the situation, the results of which were discussed in September.

The withdrawal of three leaders at the same time was also a surprise to the rescue chief. The Ministry of the Interior has now appointed a contingency director as deputy rector Jussi Korhonen from the Ministry of the Interior.

“The guiding ministry’s point of view here has always been to try to maintain peace of mind at the Rescue College in such a way that study and teaching can continue normally,” Kohvakka says.

In his view, internal problems have not affected the education of the Salvation College.

Rescue College labor inspector, teacher Kimmo Laurila says that the escalation of problems and the absence of a trio of leaders also came as a surprise to the teaching staff. It has caused astonishment and confusion among the teaching staff.

According to Laurila, dissatisfaction has been expressed in the Rescue Institute’s occupational well-being and job satisfaction surveys for years. Last spring, the Occupational Safety and Health reported to the Ministry of the Interior. This led to a study commissioned by the Ministry of the Interior, the results of which were reviewed at the Rescue College a couple of weeks ago.

“The atmosphere on the teachers side is not inflamed. Yes it has been reflected that something is there. Administration employees have been concerned about the atmosphere, ”says Laurila.

Also students are surprised by the news. Student with a degree in civil engineering Ilari Nokkanen according to the college, the internal contradictions have not manifested themselves to the students in any way. Nokkanen is the chairman of the board of the Rescue College’s student association.

“Everyday has rolled in the same way before and after that news. It hasn’t had an impact here on the grassroots, ”he says.