Well-being at work | Continuous measurement of work performance can lead to destructive competition – “Very old-fashioned thinking”

Continuous measurement and comparison of work performance can spoil the sense of community and drive the employee to overwork, says Janne Kaltiainen, a researcher at the Institute of Occupational Health.

“Fire such pressure. That now these goals have been achieved, but the next ones will come soon.”

This is what a person working in a consulting company said Aino In Helsingin Sanomat’s Saturday in the story of their work, where every performance is evaluated.

Continuous measurement of work performance is common in consulting offices, and in some offices there are even weekly evaluations.

Specialist researcher at the Institute of Occupational Health Janne Kaltiainen says that there is nothing wrong with measuring work performance in itself, if it is done in the right way. Limits and goals can bring clarity to work.

“The employee knows what is expected of him and gets recognition for the work done.”

Problems arise if measurement methods are not perceived as fair.

In the case of HS according to employees of consulting agencies who spoke anonymously, performance evaluation did not always seem fair. Some were unsure on what basis the overall grade or grade-like classification was determined.

According to Kaltiainen, it is important that the evaluation methods are transparent and that it is clear to everyone how the evaluation is done.

“The experience of fairness is extremely important for well-being at work and for the working community. If the employee gets the feeling that he has not been treated fairly, the desire to promote common goals weakens.”

Some employees’ experience of fairness was undermined, for example, by using the normal distribution, or the Gaussian curve, in evaluating employees. In the model, each grade has its own quota.

Kaltiainen thinks that such an evaluation method can reduce work motivation.

“An employee may suspect that a well-done job does not receive the appreciation it deserves if the commendable grade quota is already full.”

According to Kaltiainen, the biggest risk in the continuous measurement of individual performance is in the sense of community in the workplace.

“If an employee gets the feeling that the success of the other person is out of their control, it can jeopardize the desire to promote common goals.”

Supporting colleagues or sharing information can be less common in such a work community if the neighbor is only seen as a competitor. According to Kaltiainen, a working community without a sense of community cannot function optimally.

“Community is a basic psychological need.”

Evaluation methods can also encourage employees to work overtime. Many people can push through a long day at the limit of their endurance, because they fear that they will be ranked jumbo in the next evaluation. One of the interviewees said that “normal working hours were not even a concept”.

According to Kaltiainen, difficulties can arise if there is not enough time left for recovery.

“No one’s ability to work is always 100%, and for that there should be flexibility in work.”

According to Kaltiainen, it would be important that when the work capacity temporarily decreases, the requirements could also be decreased. In Kaltiainen’s opinion, the basic pillars of anyone’s life should not depend only on a job card. He considers it important to have time for the rest of his life as well.

“If the effectiveness of an organization is based on exhausting employees, then that is very old-fashioned thinking. Modern organizations understand the importance of well-being at work.”

In addition, Kaltiainen thinks that in a community of continuous measurement, there may be a risk that difficult issues will not be brought up at all.

“It can be feared that it may reflect negatively on oneself and one’s own success. The atmosphere of trust is missing.”