Well – being at work Akava hosts panel discussion on well-being at work – HS shows party leaders’ discussion, live broadcast

The President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö spoke at an event on well-being at work.

Exhaustion at work, mental strain and mental health problems are major challenges in working life today. They are difficult experiences for the individual, but disability also costs society and employers billions a year.

This theme has been addressed by the Akava Well-Being Employment project launched last autumn by Akava, the organization for the labor market of the university. Within its framework, researched data on the costs of incapacity for work, well-being at work and work ability have been produced.

The organization has also put forward concrete measures to promote well-being at work and work capacity and to prevent disability.

The project An impressive table of Finnish politicians will be present at the closing event on Thursday morning.

The President of the Republic previously spoke at the Economy, Employment and Welfare event organized by Akava, the National Institute for Health and Welfare and the National Institute for Occupational Health. Sauli Niinistö.

The program also includes a panel of party chairmen, including the chairman of the Left Alliance Li AnderssonVice – Chairman of the SDP Matias MäkynenChairman of the Coalition Party Petteri OrpoVice President of Basic Finns Leena MeriVice – President of the Center Markus LohiVice-Chair of the Group of the Greens / European Free Alliance Saara HyrkköPresident of the RMP Anna-Maja Henriksson and the Christian Democrat chairman Sari Essayah.

HS looks straight at the chair panel. The broadcast will start at about 10.50.