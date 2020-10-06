Welfare Why does a new mother get angry or have seizures? The reason may be a change in the body that few know about, says the doctor

After giving birth, a new mother may suffer from menopausal symptoms due to a lack of estrogen caused by breastfeeding, says a gynecologist.

Tire and the surface is a little tight. Emotional states change sensitively, and suddenly earlier, the calm parent notices that he is accelerating to the brink of a rage. Mood swings, irritability, and sleep problems are familiar things to many new parents.

Often the cause is put at the peak of toddler everyday life and changed life situation, but unpredictable outbursts and insomnia in a mother can also be caused by so-called temporary menopause.

Childbirth after a woman’s hormonal balance changes significantly. During pregnancy, the amount of estrogen and luteinizing hormone produced by the placenta collapses, and the ovaries do not start after giving birth if a woman is breastfeeding.

This results in a deficiency of estrogen, or hormone deficiency, the symptoms of which are similar to those of menopause, explains a gynecologist, gynecologist and obstetrician. Anneli Kivijärvi.

During menopause, ovarian function weakens and eventually shuts down.

“The situation is practically the same as during menopause. Estrogen is approximately zero, ”says Kivijärvi.

Menopause as menstruation is left out and even the youngest mother may experience hot flashes.

Poorly slept nights, fatigue, irritability, and nervousness can also result. For some, a lack of estrogen can also cause the vaginal mucosa to dry out, making intercourse painful.

Postpartum depression may also be associated with changes in hormonal balance. Moods can fluctuate, crying can become sensitive and you can feel constantly depressed.

“ Some find that they have become explosive, some do not get any symptoms.

Harley Street talk about postpartum status instead of temporary menopause. If no breastfeeding is performed after giving birth, the hormone balance will be restored within a few weeks, Kivijärvi says.

Unlike menopause, low postpartum estrogen levels correct on their own over time, but as long as breastfeeding continues, estrogen production does not work.

Menopause begins in most women between the ages of 45 and 55, but postpartum menopausal symptoms do not look at age.

Breastfeeding and menopause cause similar hormonal changes for everyone, but the symptoms are still individual, Kivijärvi reminds. When the other notices that he has become explosive, some do not get any symptoms.

Still, menopausal symptoms that occur after childbirth are really common, according to Kivijärvi. Kivijärvi has worked as a maternity clinic for about 40 years, and in her experience, about one in three mammals gets symptoms that require treatment.

“ Menopausal symptoms in young mothers are treated in the same way as in middle-aged people.

The most effective The way to address estrogen deficiency is hormone therapy, Kivijärvi says. Menopausal symptoms in young mothers are thus treated in the same way as in middle-aged people.

According to Kivijärvi, the majority of menopausal patients only suffer from dryness of the vaginal mucosa after delivery, which can be treated with estrogen tablets inserted into the vagina.

Mood symptoms and insomnia, on the other hand, can be relieved with an estrogen gel prescribed by a doctor and rubbed into the skin. The use of a hormone gel in the treatment of mental symptoms is rare, but according to Kivijärvi, it is an effective medicine when needed.

“Usually 3-6 months of treatment is enough.”

Mental symptoms are common in menopausal women, however their link to estrogen deficiency is unclear. However, according to Kivijärvi’s experience, many people who get menopausal symptoms after giving birth benefit from hormone treatment.

“There may be other causes for the symptoms, but estrogen treatment will help as early as a couple of weeks if the cause is estrogen deficiency.”

“ “People have some kind of fear of hormones, even though estrogen is the body’s own production.”

Although Estrogen therapy could be of significant benefit in the treatment of postpartum mood symptoms, and doctors often do not even realize that hormone therapy could help with the symptoms, Kivijärvi says.

“Estrogen deficiency is a really significant thing, but for some reason it is poorly understood and treated,” he believes.

In addition to the lack of information, there are also many misconceptions about estrogen therapy. According to Kivijärvi, for example, many people imagine that estrogen would cause breast cancer.

“That’s not true. Estrogen can accelerate the growth of existing cancer, but does not cause it. People have some kind of hormone fear, even though estrogen is the body’s own production, ”says Kivijärvi.

“ The postpartum mental and physical symptoms come as a surprise to many.

Kivijärvi according to which treatment should not be started immediately after delivery.

“There is a higher risk of venous thrombosis in the beginning. Therefore, estrogen therapy can be started approximately six weeks after delivery. ”

Estrogen may reduce milk intake, but problems are rarely encountered. Otherwise, estrogen does not interfere with breastfeeding, and therefore hormone therapy should even be tried if you suffer from life-threatening menopausal symptoms after childbirth, Kivijärvi says.

For many, the mental and physical symptoms after childbirth come as a surprise, Kivijärvi says. However, with fatigue, depression, and irritability, there is no need to wrestle alone.

Kivijärvi says that he advises new parents that the partner should monitor the condition of the spouse who gave birth and report if it deteriorates.

“Not a mother with symptoms can always even seek help if she is so weak in oxygen,” says Kivijärvi.