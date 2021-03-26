Welfare What to do when the anxiety doesn’t seem to go away? Maaret Kallio will answer readers’ questions live at 7 p.m.

During an hour-long broadcast, we learn to calm the mind together through concrete exercises. Come along through this story on Friday night at 7 p.m.

Today is Friday HS.fi sees a trainer psychotherapist Maaret Kallion a live broadcast in response to the concerns raised by HS readers about the coronavirus epidemic. The third and final episode of the live broadcast series begins at 7 p.m., and draws its subject matter from questions posted by readers.

According to Kallio, a lot of widespread anxiety has emerged in readers’ messages in recent weeks. Then the distressing feelings are no longer momentary, but the feeling is on more continuously, even all the time. Kallio explains how to get support and relief for such a situation.

Many have also woken up to the fact that during the corona epidemic, human relationships have been hit. What to do if a partner withdraws or closes? How to maintain a connection with a loved one whose views differ greatly from their own? Kallio answers these questions in the broadcast.

An hour long during the broadcast, we learn to calm the mind together through concrete exercises that focus on noticing good things.

“The mind is in a sensitive state of danger at a time like this, when danger, fear and horror are also emphasized in the news. It is therefore of the utmost importance that, alongside it, experiences of hope, faith in the future, security and all the good that is still present be strengthened. ”

According to Kallio, viewers’ feedback on the broadcasts has shown that even with a video connection, one can reach a sense of other people’s presence. It has been empowering for many.

“Many have said that they have experienced a strong sense of community, that is, that we are not alone here, but that we are together.”

Maaret Kallio’s live broadcast on Friday 26.3. from 7 pm to 8 pm at HS.fi. The broadcast will also be available to view directly through this story, and a recording of it will be available to view at this same address later.