He Welfare Bankthe financial institution with the largest number of bank branches throughout the Mexican national territory, made public important information for the millions of beneficiaries of the social programs of the Ministry of Welfare.

Specifically, in its official account on the social network X, the Banco del Bienestar reminded all the beneficiaries of the different social programs of the Ministry of Welfare that They can use their cards where they receive the aid money not only to have these amounts available.

Under this understanding, according to the aforementioned publication, the Banco del Bienestar card also It can be used by beneficiaries of social programs to pay for products and services in multiple businesses with a bank terminal..

It should also be noted that, in addition to being able to withdraw cash from Banco del Bienestar ATMs, this financial transaction can also be carried out in other establishments, such as supermarkets.

Welfare warns senior citizens with a pension card/Photo: Banco del Bienestar

Banco del Bienestar is the bank with the most branches in Mexico

It should not be overlooked that, relatively recently, the Mexican government headed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador highlighted the construction of More than 2 thousand branches of the Banco del Bienestarwhich, added to those already existing, have made it possible for there to be more than 3 thousand of these throughout the Mexican Republic.

“We are very proud to have successfully completed the operation of the 2,750 new branches and thus contribute from this financial institution to the great task of transformation promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador,” said the general director of Banco del Bienestar, Víctor Manuel Lamoyi Bocanegra.

Banco del Bienestar is the bank with the most branches in Mexico/Photo: Banco del Bienestar

The Banco del Bienestar staff is trained and provides personalized attention. Currently, 9,114 women and men from the communities where the banks are located collaborate. In specific regions, there are speakers of indigenous languages ​​depending on the region.

It is worth noting that the states with the largest number of Banco del Bienestar branches, to date, are Oaxaca, 262; Veracruz, 252; Puebla, 235; State of Mexico, 230; Chiapas, 210; Jalisco, 129; and Guerrero, 121.