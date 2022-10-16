“Don’t be idle; don’t just walk in the street protesting,” required the students of those schools shut up and don’t protest, the coordinator of the Universities for Wellbeing, Raquel Sosa.

He threatened that if they persist denouncing to REFORMA the shortcomings of its schools “they will be victims of the scandal they cause”, Last Thursday, a group of Medicine students and teachers from the Tlalpan campus demonstrated in front of the National Palace.

students from different Wellness Universities, schools created by the Government of the 4T to attract the demand of those rejected from other public universities, have publicly protested the lack of campuses, the lack of teachers and classes and the deficiency of material resources in the campuses.

The students were promised that the Coordinator of the Universities, Raquel Sosa, would come to talk with them this Friday.

Sosa attended the meeting yesterday at the Tlalpan campus, a kindergarten damaged by the earthquake that is considered unsuitable for educational activities.

input, reproached to community to make their disagreements public.

“Which one of you would like to see your family’s medical history displayed? Raise your hand. Who would like it to be published in the REFORMA newspaper if a person has an illness or has a problem of any kind, high blood pressure, What do you like? Would you lend to your families to take out their medical records in REFORMA? Yes? “Sosa asked before the assembly.

He received a timid first response: “Yes.”

And he replied: “No! Let’s see, raise your hand.”

They replied with a raised hand and a larger chorus: “Yesssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss”

That infuriated him and he issued the warning: “Very well, then I invite you to go expose your family’s medical history right now with REFORMA, but do not ask us to authorize you to violate your family’s privacy for a leading role in a newspaper . Who causes scandals will be a victim of them“.

A dialogue was opened and representatives of students and teachers replied that they were not idle or lazy.

“I am Arturo, from the first cycle. I am outraged because of the six subjects that we must take We only have two and they are online. Why? Because there are no teachers. You do not want us to be improvised doctors, but we are generating improvisation. In the future we will probably get to attend to you. Would you like an improvised doctor to be treating you? Of six subjects we only have two, tell us what are we going to learn? “, He raised.

A student who was applauded in the assembly replied: “We do not act as a political party nor are we lazy; we did not go to the Palace because we have nothing to do. We do not see the willingness of authorities to offer teachers that are needed or adequate facilities. Past glories were yesterday; we need solutions. That’s why we reached out to the media. If there is an answer, we won’t get to this point”.

