Welfare The effects of the corona epidemic can be seen at the doctor’s office: “One of the youngest more sore young people”

Prolonged anxiety and depression can lead to absences. Absences have been observed even in primary school children.

Coronavirus epidemic manifested in school and student health care as increased mental health problems, prolonged anxiety, and depression that can lead to school absenteeism.

A youth doctor Miila Halonen described the situation on Twitter in late September as follows:

“The Korona spring harvest season has arrived. Another more sore young people at the reception – depression, anxiety, not attending school since early March. Doctor’s appointments blocked, first free can be found in a month. I could wait, but still weaken. ”

Halonen works in Tampere’s secondary health and polytechnic student health care. According to him, the well-being of young people is further divided by the coronavirus epidemic.

“Those with social networks in place and offering peer support as well as family support have fared quite well. On the other hand, for those who have already been somewhat ill already, the symptoms have clearly worsened, ”Halonen describes.

Part The young people last attended school in March before switching to distance learning, Halonen says.

“For some, distance learning is a good fit, but not for everyone. In part, the structures that support everyday life, such as the rhythm of the day, disappeared. ”

Also, teachers may not notice the absence of the young person.

According to Halonen, many say that they turn on the remote connection and the sounds off and then go back to sleep.

“This way, they get a presence mark, and their problems go undetected,” Halonen says.

The situation do not facilitate long queuing times for school and student health care. The young person may have to wait for access to a doctor for up to a month, Halonen says.

“It’s far too long for a young person for whom simply asking for help can be a threshold,” says Halonen.

The nurse can get time faster, but the nurse cannot write referrals or prescribe medications.

School health care services decreased in the spring due to the coronavirus epidemic in many places, according to the Department of Health and Welfare’s THL spring from the survey.

Some of the health examinations in school health care were not carried out, some were transferred to a later task and some were carried out remotely and also in outdoor meetings. School nurses and doctors were also transferred to other health care jobs.

Partly because of this, some students may have missed visits, resulting in a backlog of problems.

Health checks has not been done in some municipalities for quite some time, points out THL’s chief physician Marke Hietanen-Peltola.

“Maintenance debt has accumulated. Usually, as many as a third are detected during an extensive health examination that require further action. Now these can go unnoticed, ”says Hietanen-Peltola.

According to Hietanen-Peltola, the same problems have also emerged in a recent survey, the results of which will be published later in the autumn.

However, school doctors say young people are more unwell than ever before and need extra visits. For example, absenteeism has been observed even in primary school children.

At the same time, staff in many municipalities are being relocated other tasks. There is therefore no time for normal monitoring of school health care.

“The situation is quite awkward for young people,” says Hietanen-Peltola.

“Many school health professionals say it’s the worst fall ever.”

School doctors and nurses have been transferred to other positions in many municipalities due to the coronavirus epidemic.­

On the other hand, the surveys also show that health checks have been carried out normally in some municipalities, despite the coronavirus epidemic.

“It says that it is possible if you just want to,” says Hietanen-Peltola.

Many In the young people met by Miila Halonen, the coronavirus epidemic caused a complex tangle involving loneliness, financial problems, absences and mental health problems. In addition, there may be problems with substance use, motivation, and social relationships.

Some have been symptomatic of the situation already in the spring, but have not been able or able to seek help for their situation remotely. However, some of the applicants are new students who started their studies in the autumn and need support.

According to Halonen, the help of many professionals is needed to rectify the situation.

“Not all problems can be solved by a doctor alone, but multi-professional and timely help is needed,” says Halonen.

According to a THL report, the coronavirus epidemic has weakened collaboration with school health care and out-of-school social and health services such as family counseling, child welfare, other social services, and child and adolescent psychiatry.

“In the autumn, the situation seems to have improved a bit, but the situation has not yet returned to the time before the corona,” says Hietanen-Peltola.