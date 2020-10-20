Welfare The body gives us signs of itself, but not everyone notices them – The body sense is the “sixth sense” of a person, says the assistant professor and tells what it is about

“It is not always understood what power the body can have in the mind,” says Assistant Professor Tiina Parviainen. Such is the sense of the body, the effect of which we do not very often cite.

Pulse goes to the gallows, sweat beads on his forehead. Chills creep along your back. The stomach twists, and the cheeks glow fiery red. The body gives us numerous signs of itself. They affect how we experience the surrounding, external stimuli. Where some are sensitive to body reactions, others do not recognize signals at all.

