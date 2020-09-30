Welfare Talking about school bullying is an understatement, says therapist and author Anja Snellman – now she talks about how violence should be talked about

“The word bullying has a certain lightness. According to an old saying, a bully just likes his target and therefore bullies. There’s an absurd contradiction in that, because it’s basically about subjugation and the use of power, ”Snellman says.

Bullying leaves far-reaching traces that can affect self-esteem and social relationships well into adulthood.

That is why it is really wrong to talk bullying. Instead, it’s about violence or assault, says the Therapist and author Anja Snellman.

Snellman works at the Psychotherapy Center Vastamo as a therapist and sexual therapist. In his work, he sees what traces bullying can leave.

The term bullying belittles mental and physical pain and, at worst, the lifelong traumas that perpetrators inflict on their targets.

Bullying rose to headlines in what happened the other week violence with. Sixth-graders beat an 11-year-old student at Kytöpuisto School in Vantaa. The abused pupil was injured so badly that an ambulance and a police patrol were called to the scene.

However, violence called bullying has a much broader phenomenon than bullying in schools. In her therapy work, Snellman has seen how beatings occur in the workplace in hobbies, relationships, and neighborhoods.

Violence doesn’t just mean physically harming another person, Snellman says. It can be subtle exclusion, isolation from the community, or naming. On the other hand, it can be hiding goods, gossiping, and at worst, physical assault.

Social media, where it’s easy to share embarrassing pictures and videos, adds a new, heavy addition to violence.

At worst life-threatening trauma can be left to the mocked person.

“A person is prone to guilt and starts looking for reasons for abuse on their own. Many ask, why am I such or such and lose self-esteem, “says Snellman.

Being mentally or physically beaten also affects how you put yourself in a new social circle, whether it’s a new job, a neighborhood, or a school.

“Each time a new group is bullied, they may reproduce a pattern in which they scan their surroundings and seek their own place. Who are the ones who use power, who are the bosses, and what role do you dare or are allowed to take? ” Snellman says.

In addition, being bullied can even affect career choices.

“If I look at job postings and think that they would be read by someone with background experience of being beaten, then almost none of the posts hit. How then could it be outward-looking or innovative? ” Snellman ponders.

In his therapy work Every day, Snellman encounters people who have been bullied. Even if you seek help for discussion on some other problem in the first place, at some point there will also be experiences of violence in most of the background.

“It’s infrequently common.”

Many have tried to forget their experiences. At some point, perhaps in the midst of a new phase of life or crisis, experiences of bullying re-emerge and can lead to, for example, anxiety or insomnia.

Still, Snellman doesn’t want to talk about victims. Talking about the victim marks what he thinks the bully experienced as hopeless and helpless.

“Through the experience of help and psychological security, experiences can be overcome,” he says.

Snellman sees many features in our culture that make it difficult to eradicate school and workplace violence.

“The ethos and culture of competition is strong. We emphasize success and strength. We see making a fuss about others and making fun of the difference as entertainment, ”he says.

Violence is also not addressed quickly and effectively enough.

“In schools, teachers, principals, and school health care take too long to look elsewhere, and parents don’t want to hear that their own child is doing something bad,” Snellman says.

It would also be important to bring perpetrators into aid. Unfortunately, however, the situation is resolved in such a way that the target of the assault changes schools or jobs. Then the same circle goes on and on and new targets are found for bullying, Snellman says.

To bully it would be important to discuss the so-called violence more openly and thus make the phenomenon more visible, Snellman says.

He kind of misses the bullying #metoo movement. Snellman himself wrote a text on Facebook about the harmfulness of bullying and marked it with the tag # me too. Maybe others could do the same?

Snellman himself has experiences of violence, but he doesn’t want to highlight them. Nor, more specifically, does he hope that public figures will open up from their own experiences of being bullied, at least in a sacrificial way.

“Instead of encouraging, it can flatter someone else’s own, really difficult experiences.”

Its instead, the voice of bullies should be made more audible.

“What is the circumstance and chain of events in which one becomes a bully? Quite a few people talk about these things and that. ”

Snellman believes it would be important to consider what factors attract to the use of power that leads to mental and physical violence.

“Why are the weaker, smaller, different or just occasionally some being bullied? Even a perpetrator is rarely just one person, but usually a ring of pees develops around him, ”Snellman says.

Wider the conversation could perhaps also make former bullies remember and face their actions.

Snellman gives an example of a class meeting where someone can begin to recall being beaten during school hours and the bullies present just listening in amazement.

“The bullies may have completely forgotten about it.”

Indeed, many bullies may only realize the seriousness of their actions when the object of the assault raises it. However, the subject of the assault requires the courage to face their bully.

“The Me too campaign encouraged people to share their experiences and also some to apologize for what they did. I would like people who know they have abused power to open their mouths as well. It’s courage, bullying is never. ”