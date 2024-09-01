Ciudad Juarez.- According to information from the Welfare Delegation, the deposits corresponding to the September-October two-month period for the pension for senior citizens, people with disabilities and single working mothers will begin the first week of September. The payment will be made in alphabetical order, according to the letter of the first surname of each user with a valid and active Welfare card. The penultimate payment of the Welfare Pension for this year arrives in September with an amount of six thousand pesos for each person who is affiliated with the social program. In this border there are more than 107 thousand beneficiaries registered in the three programs run by the Welfare Secretariat. Yesterday the operation of incorporation into the pension program for senior citizens of people who turn 65 or older in July and August concluded, after having suspended incorporations to the program since March due to the electoral process. For this group of people, the delivery of their bank cards is expected in October, but they will arrive without the deposited subsidy; however, this would arrive in January, with a kind of retroactive effect. “We are waiting for definitions in this regard, they will surely have resources starting in the last two months, but it will probably be activated in January with a retroactive effect (…) Due to the change of the Government of Mexico, it is likely that events will not occur with the regularity with which they have been occurring during the validity of this administration, but the pension for each beneficiary is assured,” said Rafael Mata, deputy delegate of Social and Human Development of the Secretariat of Welfare in Chihuahua. According to the explanation of the federal official, the beneficiaries who joined the pension program for the elderly in this recent operation will receive their Welfare card without funds in October at the branch of the Banco del Bienestar where they carried out the procedure. Meanwhile, the resource would be reflected until the dispersion of January of next year. “We estimate a period of two months. Now that the Mexican government has taken over, we hope not to have any event that could delay the regular operation, but in two months we will be calling on the beneficiaries to come and pick up their card and the card they receive will not have the funds deposited on it,” the official added.