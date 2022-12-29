Welfare State | “Justified to be worried” – This is how researchers comment on HS polls about the future of the welfare state

According to the recent HS-galup, Finns believe that the current welfare state cannot be afforded in the future. According to the researchers, it shows that citizens are deeply concerned about indebtedness and lack of sustainability.

Helsingin Sanomat based on a recent poll, citizens’ trust in the future of the welfare state is wavering.

As many as 75 percent of the respondents believe that public services like the current ones cannot be afforded in the future, but that they must be cut. Based on Gallup, Finns also believe that in the future they will have to take greater responsibility for both themselves and their loved ones than they have until now.

Read more: Safety nets are being cut and there is no future for the welfare state, Finns believe

Professor of Economics at the University of Helsinki Niku Määttanen according to the answers, the concern about the state of the public finances corresponds to reality.

“I agree with the respondents about the pessimistic general picture. Although the employment situation is currently good, the debt ratio is still predicted to grow in the next few years. When you combine this with the aging of the population, unfortunately I think it’s justified to be worried,” says Määttänen.

According to Määttänen, the results of the survey show that Finns have internalized the economic pressures caused by the aging of the population. That’s a good thing, he says.

“Fortunately, in Finland there has been a lot of talk about the aging of the population and the lack of sustainability.”

Määttänen reminds that public finances have also been strengthened during this millennium. The pension system has been reformed, various early retirement benefits have been cut and, for example, the conditions for rotation leave have been tightened.

“If these had not been done, our situation would be even more difficult.”

State the central source of income for the economy is taxes. Based on HS’s poll, however, citizens are not eager to strengthen the economy through taxes: Almost half, 47 percent, answered that they are not ready to pay more taxes. A clearly smaller proportion, 29 percent, would be ready for higher taxes.

According to Määttänen, politicians should start thinking about prioritization if the citizens are not ready for tax tightening. That is, which services and income transfers can be eliminated, and which must definitely be kept.

“Such a discussion is needed in Finnish society as well.”

According to Määttänen, the good thing is that there is room for prioritization. In his opinion, Finland can still afford to make savings that do not involve safety nets. Määttänen gives examples:

“We spend quite a lot of money, for example, on adult education of already well-educated people, pensions are even accumulated from degrees, and agricultural subsidies are their own billion-dollar issue. Not all potential savings targets are such that they would endanger the idea of ​​a welfare state.”

Read more: Health services must be cut, says the director of the welfare area: “We’re in quite a bit of trouble”

Political the debate on public finance issues will really accelerate soon, as the parliamentary elections are only a few months away.

Researcher of politics at the University of Helsinki Johanna Vuorelman according to the citizens’ crisis awareness is actually fertile ground for parties.

Johanna Vuorelma

“It enables a decadent story, which is a very effective method. The parties can show that the situation is threatening, but this is our solution, which can be used to prevent development.”

According to Vuorelma, however, the fact that citizens share a gloomy picture of the future of the welfare state is not a new situation.

“The belief that we are going for the worse is old stuff. In different decades, it has been attached to different interpretations.”

According to Vuorelma, different people form a threatening picture of the future of the welfare state for different reasons. Some may have bad experiences with public services, and the expectation of the future is therefore gloomy.

On the other hand, the crisis picture is strongly influenced by the public debate. At the same time, there has been a lot of talk in the media about both indebtedness and issues that can be interpreted as failures of the welfare state. Such are, for example health disparities, increase in income inequality and the inheritance of education. The health care crisis and shortage of nurses have been featured very strongly recently.

Cloudy brings out an observation from the survey results: the respondents do not believe that the rate of indebtedness will slow down. No, even though the coalition leads opinion polls, and the party is spoke determinedly about slowing down debt.

“The message that it would be possible to slow down indebtedness has not gone through very well. It’s interesting, because debt is traditionally thought of as a negative thing in Finland.”

Based on the survey, the public’s perception of financial room for maneuver is narrow, says Vuorelma. Citizens do not believe that the rate of indebtedness will slow down, and even if services are cut, it is not believed to lead to lower taxation.

Crisis awareness is therefore high, says Vuorelma. According to him, the situation in the elections favors traditional left-right axis issues more than the liberal-conservative axis.

Liberal-conservative issues are often narrow and therefore lose to the welfare state theme in a crisis atmosphere. Vuorelma brings up, for example, the classical controversy that repeats in the spring about whether it is allowed to sing Suvivirttä in schools.

“Such questions are unfamiliar to many. The future of public services, on the other hand, is something that comes close in any life situation.”

To Tampere professor of social and health policy at the university Juho Saari shares Vuorelma’s view that concern about the future of the welfare state is an old phenomenon.

“Nothing new under the sun. For decades there has been a consensus in Finland that the welfare state is a good thing, but at the same time there has been a constant fear that tomorrow all this good will end,” says Saari.

According to Saari, the research result shows that citizens are more influenced by the crisis talk about the sustainability gap appearing in the media and, for example, presented by the Ministry of Finance, than politicians’ promises of always only better services.

Read more: The Ministry of Finance proposes a spending regime that “would be felt in the everyday life of many Finns”

Although, based on the survey, citizens are not willing to pay more taxes, cutting services is not easy either, says Saari.

“The more precisely people are asked about what could be cut, the more reluctant people become.”

One the theme in HS’s survey was taking responsibility for oneself and loved ones. Most of the respondents thought that in the future, healthy and able-bodied adults will have to take more responsibility for themselves. The majority also considered this kind of development to be desirable.

On the other hand, the majority of respondents did not consider it desirable that in the future relatives will have to bear greater responsibility for elderly care. At the same time, however, the majority believed that this would happen.

According to Saari, the result shows that Finnish culture has continuously moved in a more individual-oriented direction.

“In emphasizing their own responsibility, the Basic Finns and the coalition have found each other. The kinship responsibility, on the other hand, does not seem to be politically charged. This shows that maintenance responsibilities between generations have not existed in practice for decades.”