One of the most important federal agencies today is the Secretary of Welfarethis is because it is in charge of the different federal social programs, such as Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly.

Under this understanding, in the midst of the electoral campaigns and the suspension of payments for federal social programs, the head of the Ministry of Welfare, Ariadna Montiel Reyes, issued a warning to all beneficiaries of social programs, especially those of the Pension for the Well-being of the Elderly.

It was through her official social media accounts where the Secretary of Welfare alerted the beneficiaries of the social programs of the existence of false profiles on virtual platforms that use their image to give advertisements in relation to Wellness Programs.

“There are fake profiles using my image to give announcements regarding the Wellness Programs, remember that only on my verified social networks will you find the official information,” can be read in the post published on the official X account of Ariadna Montiel Reyes.

Bienestar sends a STRONG WARNING to Pension beneficiaries/Photo: Bienestar

Under this understanding, the head of the Ministry of Welfare reminded all beneficiaries of federal social programs that only in their verified social media accounts, which have the blue check mark next to the name, is true information about this aid available.

Requirements for the Welfare Pension

In case you are not yet a beneficiary of the Pension for the Well-being of the Elderly, these are the requirements which, according to the official website of the Wellbeing Programs, you must comply with so that you can receive 6 thousand pesos every two months:

*Be 65 years of age or older within the two-month period of incorporation.

*Be Mexican by birth or naturalization with current domicile in the Mexican Republic.

*Birth certificate.

*Current identification document: voting or INAPAM credential, passport or other documents issued by the corresponding authority that prove identity).

*Unique Population Registry Code (CURP).

*Proof of address (maximum 6 months old) or proof of residence from the local authority.

*Single Welfare Form duly completed.

Welfare sends a STRONG WARNING to Pension beneficiaries/Photo: Freepik