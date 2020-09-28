Welfare “Savior Syndrome is Not Worth It”

Mirva Kuikka, who had seen Finnish nausea in decades of diaconal work, was already sitting as a child in a homeless shelter. The number of people helped swell in the recession of the 1990s, and it did not diminish even in years of economic growth. In the exceptional circumstances of the Corona period, Diakonia rose to a major role again.

Saviorsyndrome should not be acquired by a person. When the opportunity opens up, one can still stop and ask what’s up and if all is well.

That’s what he thinks Mirva Kuikka, a deacon from Oulu, and the diocesan secretary, who was just elected Deaconess Worker of the Year.

“We look too far past,” says Kuikka. “Instead, we can look towards, see a person and think about what he needs.”

Kuikka, 58, has seen the development of Finnish society during her long career as a deacon. The work of helping and the needs of those being helped have changed greatly from the 1980s to the present day.

“When I started, the job was very much helping the elderly. The elderly came to measure blood pressure and talk. ”

Blood pressure measurement was a product of diaconia in the 1980s. After that, one might go home and see what else was in the elderly person’s life.

To work There was a huge change when the Finnish economy plunged into recession in the 1990s and people’s lives were plagued by high unemployment.

There were still elderly people sitting in open receptions waiting for their blood pressure to be measured, but they included a lot of marginalized, often homeless, lonely and family members.

Diakonia’s receptions had to be changed so that different services were provided for different people in need. Many needed privacy and long conversations with the deaconess worker in peace.

“Often the background was unemployment, after which a difference had come and then property had gone. Intoxicants also made life difficult, which could be a knot in many ways, ”Kuikka describes.

People loneliness was heartbreaking in Kuika’s opinion. When the networks of helpers were mapped, they were made up of authorities and people named a deaconess worker as friends.

“It stopped. Some boundary had been broken because we deaconry workers are also authorities and act with official responsibility and according to certain rules. ”

However, Kuikka thinks that the experience of friendship was a good thing.

“People had been met as people, addressed by name, shaken and asked what was involved.”

Kuika’s career as a helper actually began in the early 1970s in Kokkola. The homeless hostels became familiar to him as a little girl.

“I went there with my parents. They were not church workers, but the father was working on the railroads and the mother as a plant assistant. The heart was always open to all who needed it. ”

The hostels were not memorable for the child. The long-legged men were always friendly and very moved after the song performances. I was also moved by my father, who often gave a speech.

Home was in Kuika’s childhood open to people who came and went. Many had different problems and were faced on an equal footing.

“This idea of ​​equality is preserved later, when I have made the official relief effort was responsible. Life affects all of us, and even today I am on this side of the table, on the second day I can be a help to position “, says Kuikka.

The idea has materialized in a special way this year, when the pandemic has punished the economy and big factories have collapsed and jobs have been lost. Things have happened so suddenly – a year ago everything was different.

Diaconal work since the 1990s, mental health rehabilitators have been a growing part of the clientele. Similarly, debt counseling increasingly took the time of diaconia until society was allowed to organize its own debt counseling.

Although the years of economic boom opened up after the recession, the number of people to be helped from diaconal work never left.

“Of those who were left out in the 1990s, the well-educated found employment, but many never got over the problems. Life had knocked too much. ”

Kuikka, who has worked as a deacon for decades, sees an increased gap between those who are good and those who are bad.

The saddest thing he thinks there is an intergenerational.

“How could you break it? To tell you that you don’t necessarily have to go towards what you’re used to, but that there’s another way. And to find sweaters that would lead to hopes and dreams. ”

The most vulnerable, he says, are lonely seniors who can no longer get anywhere.

“Loneliness is a big problem, even if the elderly are otherwise in a good position,” says Kuikka.

On the other hand many older people of the same age do well and act as helpers themselves. “There is no longer a homogeneous age group,” says Kuikka.

When you look at the place of a deaconess, loneliness touches all age groups.

“Young people, children and people of working age are lonely.”

In the exceptional circumstances of the Korona spring, the resilience and livelihood of families with children were emphasized.

“Diaconal work is in full force when something happens. People’s basic needs remain the same from one decade to the next. ”

Major there is a need to be seen and heard.

“People need to be met and seen as people by name. That need will not disappear. A food bag or financial assistance is just a plus for it. ”

As a helper, Kuikka has noticed that “it hurts if people feel that no one cares”. “Then it can be disappointing that God doesn’t care.”